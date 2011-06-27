Used 2018 Mazda CX-3 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CX-3 SUV
Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,200*
Total Cash Price
$20,097
Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,906*
Total Cash Price
$26,993
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,129*
Total Cash Price
$27,781
Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,211*
Total Cash Price
$27,190
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,588*
Total Cash Price
$19,703
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,812*
Total Cash Price
$20,491
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CX-3 SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$767
|$791
|$814
|$838
|$863
|$4,073
|Maintenance
|$599
|$335
|$1,550
|$1,356
|$836
|$4,676
|Repairs
|$121
|$287
|$422
|$494
|$575
|$1,899
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,093
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,261
|Financing
|$1,081
|$869
|$644
|$402
|$146
|$3,142
|Depreciation
|$4,348
|$1,745
|$1,536
|$1,362
|$1,222
|$10,213
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,936
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,128
|$5,219
|$6,194
|$5,715
|$4,943
|$31,200
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CX-3 SUV Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,030
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,159
|$5,470
|Maintenance
|$804
|$449
|$2,082
|$1,821
|$1,123
|$6,280
|Repairs
|$163
|$385
|$567
|$663
|$773
|$2,551
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,469
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,693
|Financing
|$1,452
|$1,167
|$864
|$540
|$196
|$4,220
|Depreciation
|$5,840
|$2,344
|$2,063
|$1,829
|$1,641
|$13,718
|Fuel
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,691
|$7,973
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,260
|$7,010
|$8,320
|$7,676
|$6,639
|$41,906
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CX-3 SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,060
|$1,093
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$5,630
|Maintenance
|$828
|$462
|$2,143
|$1,874
|$1,156
|$6,463
|Repairs
|$168
|$396
|$584
|$682
|$795
|$2,625
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,512
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,743
|Financing
|$1,495
|$1,201
|$890
|$556
|$202
|$4,343
|Depreciation
|$6,011
|$2,413
|$2,123
|$1,882
|$1,689
|$14,118
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,618
|$7,215
|$8,563
|$7,900
|$6,833
|$43,129
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CX-3 SUV Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,038
|$1,070
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,167
|$5,510
|Maintenance
|$810
|$453
|$2,098
|$1,834
|$1,132
|$6,326
|Repairs
|$164
|$388
|$571
|$668
|$778
|$2,570
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,479
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,706
|Financing
|$1,463
|$1,176
|$871
|$544
|$197
|$4,250
|Depreciation
|$5,883
|$2,361
|$2,078
|$1,842
|$1,653
|$13,818
|Fuel
|$1,512
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,653
|$1,703
|$8,032
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,350
|$7,061
|$8,381
|$7,732
|$6,687
|$42,211
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CX-3 SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$752
|$775
|$798
|$822
|$846
|$3,993
|Maintenance
|$587
|$328
|$1,520
|$1,329
|$820
|$4,584
|Repairs
|$119
|$281
|$414
|$484
|$564
|$1,862
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,072
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,236
|Financing
|$1,060
|$852
|$631
|$394
|$143
|$3,080
|Depreciation
|$4,263
|$1,711
|$1,506
|$1,335
|$1,198
|$10,013
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,949
|$5,117
|$6,073
|$5,603
|$4,846
|$30,588
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CX-3 SUV Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$782
|$806
|$830
|$855
|$880
|$4,153
|Maintenance
|$610
|$341
|$1,581
|$1,382
|$853
|$4,767
|Repairs
|$124
|$292
|$431
|$503
|$587
|$1,936
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,115
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,285
|Financing
|$1,102
|$886
|$656
|$410
|$149
|$3,203
|Depreciation
|$4,434
|$1,779
|$1,566
|$1,388
|$1,246
|$10,414
|Fuel
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$6,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,307
|$5,322
|$6,316
|$5,827
|$5,040
|$31,812
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Mazda CX-3 in Virginia is:not available
