Used 2014 Mazda 5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
5 Minivan
Grand Touring 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$27,246*
Total Cash Price
$8,698
Touring 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$36,595*
Total Cash Price
$11,682
Sport 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$26,712*
Total Cash Price
$8,527
Sport 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,664*
Total Cash Price
$12,023
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 5 Minivan Grand Touring 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$717
|$738
|$761
|$783
|$807
|$3,807
|Maintenance
|$731
|$1,055
|$1,074
|$436
|$2,480
|$5,775
|Repairs
|$460
|$533
|$624
|$729
|$851
|$3,198
|Taxes & Fees
|$501
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$668
|Financing
|$468
|$375
|$278
|$174
|$63
|$1,360
|Depreciation
|$2,452
|$836
|$736
|$653
|$585
|$5,263
|Fuel
|$1,352
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$7,176
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,681
|$4,973
|$4,950
|$4,294
|$6,348
|$27,246
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 5 Minivan Touring 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$1,084
|$5,113
|Maintenance
|$982
|$1,417
|$1,443
|$585
|$3,330
|$7,757
|Repairs
|$618
|$717
|$838
|$980
|$1,143
|$4,295
|Taxes & Fees
|$673
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$897
|Financing
|$629
|$504
|$374
|$234
|$85
|$1,826
|Depreciation
|$3,293
|$1,123
|$989
|$877
|$786
|$7,069
|Fuel
|$1,815
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$9,638
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,974
|$6,679
|$6,649
|$5,768
|$8,527
|$36,595
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 5 Minivan Sport 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$703
|$724
|$746
|$768
|$791
|$3,732
|Maintenance
|$717
|$1,034
|$1,053
|$427
|$2,431
|$5,662
|Repairs
|$451
|$523
|$612
|$715
|$834
|$3,135
|Taxes & Fees
|$491
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$655
|Financing
|$459
|$368
|$273
|$171
|$62
|$1,333
|Depreciation
|$2,404
|$820
|$722
|$640
|$574
|$5,160
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,550
|$4,875
|$4,853
|$4,210
|$6,224
|$26,712
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 5 Minivan Sport 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$991
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$5,262
|Maintenance
|$1,011
|$1,458
|$1,485
|$602
|$3,428
|$7,983
|Repairs
|$636
|$737
|$863
|$1,008
|$1,176
|$4,420
|Taxes & Fees
|$692
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$924
|Financing
|$647
|$519
|$385
|$241
|$87
|$1,880
|Depreciation
|$3,390
|$1,156
|$1,018
|$902
|$809
|$7,276
|Fuel
|$1,868
|$1,925
|$1,982
|$2,042
|$2,102
|$9,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,236
|$6,874
|$6,843
|$5,936
|$8,776
|$37,664
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 5
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Mazda 5 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2014 Mazda 5 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019