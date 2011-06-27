Used 2011 Mazda 2 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Love it!
I bought this car to replace an '03 Civic coupe, I was initially torn between the Nissan Versa, Scion xd and Honda Fit, this one is way better. I had never even heard of this car before but after driving it I was sold. It handles well, has features I didn't know I could afford, and is spacious enough to meet my needs. I recommend the touring model, the extra features are worth the slight jump in price and make the car stand out a lot more. I'm no longer embarrassed when I drive to work, I'm getting really awesome gas mileage, and I'm having a lot of fun with all of the features.
2 Times the Fun, 1/2 The Cost
After doing a considerable amount of research on a variety of small cars, I settled on a Mazda2 for a variety of reasons. Chiefly, the styling, fuel efficacy and cost; while not truly being great in any one category, the Mazda2 is very good in many. Many of the reviews and comments I read referred to the 2s small, 100 hp engine and slow starts off the line. Frankly, it is a bit slow; however, if I had wanted a spirited performer, I would have bought a VW GTI. With gasoline prices increasing, the need for a reliable and gas efficient vehicle more than eclipsed my need to go from 0 to 60 in five seconds.
Drove one in Australia
In May 2010 I visited family in Sydney and drove the Mazda 2. Right hand drive aside, it was a fun car, roomy, even fit my big international-traveler suitcase in the back. Seemed well built, the doors thunked nicely. They've had no reliability problems with it.
Like a big 'ol Go Kart!!
Fun, fun,fun! (5 speed manual) I've read some 10.2 second 0-60 numbers on the 5 speed to which I can only say, learn how to drive pal. This car is like driving a comfortable, Go Kart!! Tooling around town is so much fun because 35 MPH feels fast in this car. On the Highway, 80 MPH no problem. Very good build feel inside. Lacks some Bells and whistles, but I have zero use for blue tooth and own a much better GPS than is offered in other competing models.
Excellent Commuter - Fun and Economical
I commute about 100 miles per day. I was looking for an economical yet fun car. I decided on the Mazda 2 w/5sp based on reviews, and past experience with Mazda products. This car is comfortable, is responsive and economical. My commute is 60% highway, 40% local and I have been averaging 38-40mpg. I can't recommend it enough.
