Used 2004 Maybach 57 Sedan Consumer Reviews
excellent
ssmh, 08/04/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
i recieved my maybach two months ago, and i must say that it has been one of my best investiments. Maybe it could use a more agressive look, but apart from that everything in it is just delightful
The Best In The World
dm2hot4u, 08/05/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
This has to be it. The best car man has ever produced. Comfort, luxury, technology and performance , all in one.
If You Build It, They Will Come
Parnell, 12/04/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Simply stated, "This is the last luxury sedan you'll every own." Whoever developed the Maybach is a GENIUS. The Maybach is a symphony on wheels.
One of the best
evangibson777, 04/18/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
This one of the most wonderful car produced in the 21st century. DaimlerChrsyler did it once again.
Best Car Ever
Gipper, 08/24/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
I tried a Phantom and a Bentley and neither car compared with the Maybach. This car is the best car ever made.
