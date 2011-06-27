Used 2005 Maserati GranSport Coupe Consumer Reviews
Mama Mia!
Both the performance and the craftmanship of the 2005 Maserati GranSport Coupe reflect the passion of the people that make and own this vehicle. I have owned many BMWs and Porsches but none compare to this beautiful machine.
After Two Years...
this car still has it all! My neighbor has a New BMW M5 with the V10 505 HP engine, and although it is a bit quicker than the Gransport or my Quattroporte, it doesn't come close to the feel of driving an Italian piece of hand crafted artwork. Keep in mind my Maserati, even after two years, sees the mechanics only for routine service, whereas the M5...well, let's just say it is a very lonely automobile, constantly craving companionship at the dealer. The biggest bonus is the sound...nobody can duplicate the sound of a Ferrari engine (yes it is a Ferrari engine) purring...just waiting to pounce. It's like listening to a symphony at the Hollywood Bowl. This car is pure sex appeal on wheels!
An Amazing Vehicle
Simply put, why would anyone purchase a Porsche Turbo for more money which you can see everywhere? The 2005 Maserati GranSport Coupe is a real head turner and a pleasure to drive. Its handling is unsurpassed and I love the purr of that Ferrari engine. Its engine delivers 400 horses, goes 0-60 in 4.6 seconds and has a 180 mph top end! Be a little different and get this car.
Ultimate Super Car
More exclusive than a Ferarri, more beautiful than a Lambo, a uniques sound, a fabulous engine, rich interior, lust on wheels, and a great head turner. One of the greatest cars ever built.
Supercar
An incredible machine. Fast, beautiful, flawless, and a fantastic sound. A work of art inside and outside. Drives andfeels like no other automobile. Perfect!
