  1. Home
  2. Lotus
  3. Lotus Elise
  4. Used 2007 Lotus Elise
  5. Used 2007 Lotus Elise Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 Lotus Elise Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Elise
5(50%)4(0%)3(50%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Elises for sale
List Price Estimate
$14,913 - $25,681
Used Elise for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Nothing else compares in the price range

fishman76092, 11/13/2012
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I've had mine for about two years. No issues thus far. Hear some build quality complaints on forums- its hit and miss. Its a hand built car that costs $25-40k. The good: Closest thing to a race car for the price, Toyota engine/transmission, so much fun to drive above 5500 rpms. The bad: Getting in and out with top on, people looking at you- wanting to take photos, etc, not many creature comforts. Long story short: If you want a smooth ride, a great stereo, isolation from the road, and a long trip cruiser...buy something else. If you want to enjoy every mile, drive a roller coaster, rip through the gears, wind it up to 9k, turn the stereo off and listen to the engine, buy an Elise.

Report Abuse

Beware

tbd, 08/28/2010
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Beware! I bought mine brand new and only put on 2200 miles per year. When the car was one week old the headlight flew out. The radiator hoses have blown 3 times stranding me on the side of the road. The build quality is terrible. Good luck going up-market lotus! People paying six figures for a car will not tolerate these issues.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Elises for sale

Related Used 2007 Lotus Elise Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles