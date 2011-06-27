Used 2015 Lincoln Navigator Cost to Own
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Navigator SUV L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$969
|$999
|$1,028
|$1,059
|$1,090
|$5,145
|Maintenance
|$1,067
|$1,415
|$1,367
|$2,274
|$2,939
|$9,061
|Repairs
|$1,127
|$1,204
|$1,297
|$1,395
|$1,502
|$6,526
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,620
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,807
|Financing
|$1,621
|$1,304
|$965
|$603
|$218
|$4,710
|Depreciation
|$7,269
|$3,388
|$2,982
|$2,644
|$2,373
|$18,656
|Fuel
|$1,907
|$1,965
|$2,024
|$2,084
|$2,147
|$10,127
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,579
|$10,320
|$9,710
|$10,105
|$10,316
|$56,032
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Navigator SUV L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,302
|$1,341
|$1,381
|$1,422
|$1,465
|$6,910
|Maintenance
|$1,433
|$1,900
|$1,836
|$3,054
|$3,947
|$12,170
|Repairs
|$1,514
|$1,617
|$1,743
|$1,874
|$2,018
|$8,765
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,176
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,428
|Financing
|$2,177
|$1,751
|$1,296
|$810
|$293
|$6,327
|Depreciation
|$9,763
|$4,551
|$4,006
|$3,551
|$3,187
|$25,057
|Fuel
|$2,562
|$2,639
|$2,718
|$2,799
|$2,884
|$13,601
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,925
|$13,862
|$13,042
|$13,573
|$13,856
|$75,258
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Navigator SUV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$950
|$979
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$5,044
|Maintenance
|$1,046
|$1,387
|$1,340
|$2,229
|$2,881
|$8,883
|Repairs
|$1,105
|$1,180
|$1,272
|$1,368
|$1,473
|$6,398
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,588
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,772
|Financing
|$1,589
|$1,278
|$946
|$591
|$214
|$4,618
|Depreciation
|$7,126
|$3,322
|$2,924
|$2,592
|$2,326
|$18,290
|Fuel
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$2,105
|$9,928
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,274
|$10,118
|$9,520
|$9,907
|$10,114
|$54,933
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Navigator SUV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$1,421
|$1,464
|$1,507
|$7,112
|Maintenance
|$1,475
|$1,956
|$1,889
|$3,143
|$4,062
|$12,525
|Repairs
|$1,558
|$1,664
|$1,794
|$1,929
|$2,077
|$9,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,239
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,499
|Financing
|$2,240
|$1,802
|$1,334
|$833
|$302
|$6,511
|Depreciation
|$10,048
|$4,684
|$4,123
|$3,655
|$3,280
|$25,789
|Fuel
|$2,637
|$2,716
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$2,968
|$13,998
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,536
|$14,266
|$13,423
|$13,969
|$14,261
|$77,456
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Lincoln Navigator in Virginia is:not available
