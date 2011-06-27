Used 1998 Lincoln Mark VIII Consumer Reviews
I love my LSC!
Hello everyone, people everywhere who have this car and participate on the online forums for this car knows of me. But for those who don't, I'm ginamarie. I proudly own my 98 Lincoln mark 8 lsc se, I had gotten this car as'a birthday gift from hubs, when I realized it was time to buy something a little more reliable- boy was I right and got exactly what I wanted, blkonblk, moon, low miles got her at 50k and she still going strong at a little over 174k. Like every car with miles you have your leaks and squeaks. As long as you keep your oils changed and up to the min on necessary repairs I know my lsc will go for many more miles.
where to get spare parts
I too love this car, as someone who's had many cars in my life time this one has been the most fun to drive and I also get many complements from other drivers. For anybody out there who's needing any spare parts theirs a Bone yard in central Florida called Rienharts" they have many of the parts you will ever need plus they will ship it overnight if you wish. my rear center tail light went out a few years ago and they were very helpful, I was surprised who easy it was to install myself in about one hour. I hope this info will help all of you "mark" lovers like myself.
Love this car, after ten years...
It is a classic style that everyone likes and fun to drive. Only major repairs were front ti-rods replaced and finding replacement HID Headlamps which Ford is no longer manufacturing and none to be found. Had to spend $650 for a headlamp retrofit kit, plus $250 labor to have headlights that work. Difficult to find certain parts since Ford no longer makes this vehicle. Shame on Ford!
Best Car I've Ever Owned!
Wow!! What a Car. From the moment I drove the car at the dealership, I told my husband, "This is a Hot Rod Lincoln and I want it!" Of course I never thought that I would own one, but bought it brand new 3 months later. We absolutely LOVED THE CAR! Ride is excellent, performance is unbelievable, and the car is absolutely BEAUTIFUL! To this day June 2010 when I drive this car I get compliments on it. It is the Bright Toreador Red Tinted Clear coat Metallic and when clean looks still looks like a million bucks. I love this car, but replacement parts are hard to find so as I sit here today I'm having to sell the car. Believe me the tears will be coming. By far the BEST Car I've ever owned.
Plans for my Mk
Gonna cost you in repairs but well worth it.I have a Ford mechanic good friend,so it's cheap for me. Cobra motor is getting a new intake and exhaust, hopefully tuning too.Air ride goes bad,rotors warp,small electrical problems,stabilizer bars on front. Set of Blizzaks for winter and 17" Konigs with performance Kumho's for summer.
Sponsored cars related to the Mark VIII
Related Used 1998 Lincoln Mark VIII info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Corsair
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Lincoln MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2019 MKZ
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2020 Lincoln Corsair
- 2020 Aviator