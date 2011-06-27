  1. Home
Used 1992 Lincoln Mark VII Consumer Reviews

Special Edition Series

Mr. Bill, 01/31/2003
1 owner. Car purchased to own last MarkVII body design before change. Black clear coat Ex.,Mocha Int. BBs handling cast aluminum wheels. Fixed cell phone. This automobile always turns heads. Like new. Kept in garage.

LSC SE Triple Black

Sam, 03/23/2009
The last year of the Mark VII. Good performance and first class luxury.

Great car

Dragon1, 06/15/2004
Only major mechanical problem was the water pump, which stopped working around 120,000 miles. Cost me $23 for a replacement at AutoZone. Mechanically identical to (I think) 89- 93 Mustang, so lots of interchangeable parts.

I love my Lincoln

trey, 06/03/2008
I have had my Mark 7 for almost 3 years. Had to replace the water pump the second day I had it. Replaced the height sensor on the right front right rear air bag and compresson. Other than that I have had Mark all across the country from South Dakota to West Virginia and everywhere between. It's going to the grave with me.

I have two mark vll/5.0/L.S.C-SC (1992)

Little shawn Lincoln for life, 01/08/2017
LSC 2dr Coupe
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

1988 Lincoln Mark vll 5.0 lsc aka the white lighting/its ford racing 355 gears new 75m trotte body by bbk/ and m.s.d everything new b ford racing cam/ time chain the lighting is number 17# its very fast i got a lot of trophy for this car (goggle 1987/88 the white lighting Lincoln Mark vll and you will see what mean) the black markvll 1992 black with red seats and black / 20"crome wheels by Falken and tries/ iam going to put sudside doors on the 1992 black mark vll / go to xl Lincoln motor sports// com / happy new year Lincoln and famly / lets get a two door// soon please!!/ happy new year 2018 and now the mkz four door is a hot// car but i would like to see Lincoln 2018# four door converble soft top just like the Lincoln Continental 1968 jfk rip/ four door soft top/ too see my Lincoln mark vll L.S.C go to www xl lincoln motor sports.com on YouTube its black and red interior 1992 5.0 306 🚘🖒😎🚦😊// its 2019# and Lincoln still don't have a two doors sports car// the Lincoln today will the new Lincoln Continental has suicide doors// the should build a two Lincoln Continental two-door drop top// that will be very nice// also lincoln is going back to name there suv // no more letters// i hope they go. Back to little old school with little new school in side there cars!!!//🖒happy new year 2019# / Jan 17th 2019#😎

