Used 1992 Lincoln Mark VII Consumer Reviews

I have had my Mark 7 for almost 3 years. Had to replace the water pump the second day I had it. Replaced the height sensor on the right front right rear air bag and compresson. Other than that I have had Mark all across the country from South Dakota to West Virginia and everywhere between. It's going to the grave with me.

Little shawn Lincoln for life , 01/08/2017 LSC 2dr Coupe

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

1988 Lincoln Mark vll 5.0 lsc aka the white lighting/its ford racing 355 gears new 75m trotte body by bbk/ and m.s.d everything new b ford racing cam/ time chain the lighting is number 17# its very fast i got a lot of trophy for this car (goggle 1987/88 the white lighting Lincoln Mark vll and you will see what mean) the black markvll 1992 black with red seats and black / 20"crome wheels by Falken and tries/ iam going to put sudside doors on the 1992 black mark vll / go to xl Lincoln motor sports// com / happy new year Lincoln and famly / lets get a two door// soon please!!/ happy new year 2018 and now the mkz four door is a hot// car but i would like to see Lincoln 2018# four door converble soft top just like the Lincoln Continental 1968 jfk rip/ four door soft top/ too see my Lincoln mark vll L.S.C go to www xl lincoln motor sports.com on YouTube its black and red interior 1992 5.0 306 🚘🖒😎🚦😊// its 2019# and Lincoln still don't have a two doors sports car// the Lincoln today will the new Lincoln Continental has suicide doors// the should build a two Lincoln Continental two-door drop top// that will be very nice// also lincoln is going back to name there suv // no more letters// i hope they go. Back to little old school with little new school in side there cars!!!//🖒happy new year 2019# / Jan 17th 2019#😎