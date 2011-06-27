Used 1992 Lincoln Mark VII Consumer Reviews
Special Edition Series
1 owner. Car purchased to own last MarkVII body design before change. Black clear coat Ex.,Mocha Int. BBs handling cast aluminum wheels. Fixed cell phone. This automobile always turns heads. Like new. Kept in garage.
LSC SE Triple Black
The last year of the Mark VII. Good performance and first class luxury.
Great car
Only major mechanical problem was the water pump, which stopped working around 120,000 miles. Cost me $23 for a replacement at AutoZone. Mechanically identical to (I think) 89- 93 Mustang, so lots of interchangeable parts.
I love my Lincoln
I have had my Mark 7 for almost 3 years. Had to replace the water pump the second day I had it. Replaced the height sensor on the right front right rear air bag and compresson. Other than that I have had Mark all across the country from South Dakota to West Virginia and everywhere between. It's going to the grave with me.
I have two mark vll/5.0/L.S.C-SC (1992)
1988 Lincoln Mark vll 5.0 lsc aka the white lighting/its ford racing 355 gears new 75m trotte body by bbk/ and m.s.d everything new b ford racing cam/ time chain the lighting is number 17# its very fast i got a lot of trophy for this car (goggle 1987/88 the white lighting Lincoln Mark vll and you will see what mean) the black markvll 1992 black with red seats and black / 20"crome wheels by Falken and tries/ iam going to put sudside doors on the 1992 black mark vll / go to xl Lincoln motor sports// com / happy new year Lincoln and famly / lets get a two door// soon please!!/ happy new year 2018 and now the mkz four door is a hot// car but i would like to see Lincoln 2018# four door converble soft top just like the Lincoln Continental 1968 jfk rip/ four door soft top/ too see my Lincoln mark vll L.S.C go to www xl lincoln motor sports.com on YouTube its black and red interior 1992 5.0 306 🚘🖒😎🚦😊// its 2019# and Lincoln still don't have a two doors sports car// the Lincoln today will the new Lincoln Continental has suicide doors// the should build a two Lincoln Continental two-door drop top// that will be very nice// also lincoln is going back to name there suv // no more letters// i hope they go. Back to little old school with little new school in side there cars!!!//🖒happy new year 2019# / Jan 17th 2019#😎
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Mark VII
Related Used 1992 Lincoln Mark VII info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Corsair
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Lincoln MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2019 MKZ
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2020 Lincoln Corsair
- 2020 Aviator