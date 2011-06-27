  1. Home
2020 Lincoln Continental Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$61,870
See Continental Inventory
Starting MSRP
$46,305
See Continental Inventory
Starting MSRP
$59,870
See Continental Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG202021
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$61,870
Starting MSRP
$46,305
Starting MSRP
$59,870
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesnono
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$61,870
Starting MSRP
$46,305
Starting MSRP
$59,870
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg17/26 mpg18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/450.0 mi.306.0/468.0 mi.324.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG202021
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Regular unleadedPremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$61,870
Starting MSRP
$46,305
Starting MSRP
$59,870
Torque380 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm280 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm380 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l3.7 l2.7 l
Horsepower335 hp @ 5700 rpm305 hp @ 6500 rpm335 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.41.7 ft.41.7 ft.
Valves242424
direct injectionyesnoyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$61,870
Starting MSRP
$46,305
Starting MSRP
$59,870
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesnoyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyesyesyes
Rear folding headrestsyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$61,870
Starting MSRP
$46,305
Starting MSRP
$59,870
Monochromatic Packageyesnoyes
Reserve Equipment Group 300Ayesnoyes
Rear-Seat Packageyesnoyes
Luxury Packageyesnoyes
Elements Packagenoyesno
Premium Packagenoyesno
Equipment Group 100Anoyesno
Convenience Packagenoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$61,870
Starting MSRP
$46,305
Starting MSRP
$59,870
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB with external media controlyesyesyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
13 total speakersyesnoyes
Revel premium brand speakersyesnoyes
10 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$61,870
Starting MSRP
$46,305
Starting MSRP
$59,870
driver assisted parking assistyesnoyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Three zone climate controlyesnoyes
adaptive cruise controlyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
front, side, and rear view camerayesnoyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
heated steering wheelyesnoyes
leather and wood steering wheelyesnoyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesno
Climate controlnoyesno
rear view cameranoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$61,870
Starting MSRP
$46,305
Starting MSRP
$59,870
hands-free entryyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$61,870
Starting MSRP
$46,305
Starting MSRP
$59,870
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Perfect Position Seating w/Thigh Extender and Headrestyesnoyes
Cargo Area Protectoryesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$61,870
Starting MSRP
$46,305
Starting MSRP
$59,870
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$61,870
Starting MSRP
$46,305
Starting MSRP
$59,870
14 -way power passenger seatyesnoyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
driver cooled seatyesnoyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
passenger cooled seatyesnoyes
Front leg room44.4 in.44.4 in.44.4 in.
ventilated driver seatyesnoyes
ventilated passenger seatyesnoyes
14 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
leatheryesnoyes
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.58.3 in.58.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
driver seat thigh extensionyesnoyes
Front hip room55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
leatherettenoyesno
8 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
8 -way power driver seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$61,870
Starting MSRP
$46,305
Starting MSRP
$59,870
Rear head room37.7 in.37.7 in.37.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.54.8 in.54.8 in.
Rear leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesnoyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
multi-level heatingyesnoyes
rear ventilation ductsnoyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$61,870
Starting MSRP
$46,305
Starting MSRP
$59,870
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
Twin Panel Moonroof w/Power Shadenoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$61,870
Starting MSRP
$46,305
Starting MSRP
$59,870
Maximum cargo capacity16.7 cu.ft.16.7 cu.ft.16.7 cu.ft.
Length201.4 in.201.4 in.201.4 in.
Curb weight4346 lbs.4224 lbs.4346 lbs.
Height58.5 in.58.5 in.58.5 in.
EPA interior volume106.4 cu.ft.106.4 cu.ft.106.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base117.9 in.117.9 in.117.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$61,870
Starting MSRP
$46,305
Starting MSRP
$59,870
Exterior Colors
  • Pristine White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Red Carpet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Rhapsody Blue
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Silver Radiance Metallic
  • Ceramic Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Blue Diamond Metallic
  • Iced Mocha Metallic
  • Infinite Black Metallic
  • Pristine White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Red Carpet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Silver Radiance Metallic
  • Ceramic Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Blue Diamond Metallic
  • Iced Mocha Metallic
  • Infinite Black Metallic
  • Pristine White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Red Carpet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Rhapsody Blue
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Silver Radiance Metallic
  • Ceramic Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Blue Diamond Metallic
  • Iced Mocha Metallic
  • Infinite Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cappuccino, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Terracotta, leather
  • Ebony, leatherette
  • Cappuccino, leatherette
  • Cappuccino, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Cappuccino, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Terracotta, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$61,870
Starting MSRP
$46,305
Starting MSRP
$59,870
19 in. wheelsyesnoyes
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
255/45R19 tiresyesnoyes
polished alloy wheelsyesnoyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
235/50R18 tiresnoyesno
18 in. wheelsnoyesno
painted alloy wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$61,870
Starting MSRP
$46,305
Starting MSRP
$59,870
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$61,870
Starting MSRP
$46,305
Starting MSRP
$59,870
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
See Continental InventorySee Continental InventorySee Continental Inventory

