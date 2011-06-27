Estimated values
2008 Land Rover LR2 SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,073
|$4,243
|$4,906
|Clean
|$2,885
|$3,979
|$4,590
|Average
|$2,509
|$3,450
|$3,956
|Rough
|$2,133
|$2,921
|$3,323
2008 Land Rover LR2 HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,967
|$3,926
|$4,474
|Clean
|$2,785
|$3,682
|$4,185
|Average
|$2,422
|$3,192
|$3,608
|Rough
|$2,059
|$2,702
|$3,030