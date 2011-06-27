Used 2006 Lexus SC 430 Consumer Reviews
Great mid life crisis car!
The Lexus SC430 is an extremely misunderstood commodity in the automotive community. I have owned over two hundred cars and owning two of these has been an utmost pleasure. Solid reliability and silky smooth quietness and virtually year round convertible use capability with lovely HVAC and heated seats. My first one took me to 165k miles before a newer example with only 50k miles drew my attention away. In the middle I owned a G37 Convertible which was very noisy and harsh compared to the lovely SC430. Don't think of this car as a sports car, this car is a luxury touring car. I'd honestly go anywhere in it. These cars have aged well and I receive compliments daily, fit and finish are next to none, Toyota maintenance costs are reasonable as I have the car serviced at the Toyota dealer. Float down the highway with the stereo on and let your stress fade away...
Put the top down and go
The car is easy to drive and everything that counts is easy to do or figure out quickly. The speed may be too much for the cornering so you learn quickly how to use the transmission to break. The run flat tires are terrible so get rid of them immediately. The automatic aspects of putting the top down are outstanding; in 20 seconds you are ready to go. The comfort and details are what you would expect from Lexus. A definite buy. UPDATE 2017: Still loving the car. A great benefit of small cars is they are easy to wash and wax, every month I update the finish with a detail wax spray. I always get compliments on this car. UPDATE 2018; 86K mileage, runs great and still fun to drive. Be prepared for mileage replacements to start, can be expensive.
Awesome
Everything about this car has been perfect!
Maui cruiser
Unbelievable ride, grace and class. Run flat tires are silent even with the top down. I have never owned or driven anything like this. Looked at all other options but there is no equal for the money in elegance ride and overall feel. This car is made for running tropical moonlight nights with the top down. Top up it is not recognizable as a convertable. My only wish is gas mileage was a littee better, getting 19mpg @ 2000 on the odometer.
Been a dependable car, but needs to be driven.
I found the best way to keep this car reliable is to keep a battery tender on it if it's not driven for more than 5 days. There is a parasitic drain that nobody seems to be able to fix. Other than that, I have not had any problems with this car. It's a blast to drive. I've driven the car a few thousand miles since my last review and have not had any problems. I did receive a recall notice to get the passenger side air bag replaced again. When I brought it in, the dealer found the power steering pump was leaking and it was in need of motor mounts. Since it needed a new timing belt, I have the water pump and everything done at the same time. Hopefully my car won't need anything else done for a few years. It's still a blast to drive this car!
