Used 1997 Lexus SC 300 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Excellent Drive
This is a great car. I have all the regular maintenance done at the dealership which is expensive but I have never experienced ANY issues. Of all the cars I have previously owned, this is the first car that I truly enjoy driving. I would recommend this as a used car for anyone purchasing. I will only buy Lexus going forward based on my experience with this car.
Dream on wheels
EXTERIOR: Racy yet classy design. This car can go anywhere and feel right at home, be it a business meeting, a wedding reception or a day at the park with buddies. INTERIOR: The leather seats are extremely comfortable. Front passenger room is more than adequate. Ergonomics are great with the exception of the cup holders. Of course rear passenger room is not the forte of any sport coupe, however, a large 6'3" 220lb. teenager fits back there (to my surprise). Performance/reliability: Where this car absolutely excels. Have had no repair issues. A regularly maintained SC 300 might run forever. Incredible on the curves, heart pounding passing power, top end close to 150 mph (not recommended).
Best deal on the road!
Best looking and driving used 2 door sport coupe for the money. Comfortable. Seats 4 or 5 if needed. Still feels like a $40,000 car at a third of the price. Quality and luxury.
SC 300
Great looking car and built solid. Don't see many of these around and so it's a pleasure to have something different.
Clean and beautiful
This car is clean well kept and driven by me, the owner, for the last 6 years. It is black and beautiful. It drives and rides like a dream.
Sponsored cars related to the SC 300
Related Used 1997 Lexus SC 300 Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner