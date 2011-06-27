Used 1997 Lexus SC 300 Consumer Reviews
Excellent Drive
This is a great car. I have all the regular maintenance done at the dealership which is expensive but I have never experienced ANY issues. Of all the cars I have previously owned, this is the first car that I truly enjoy driving. I would recommend this as a used car for anyone purchasing. I will only buy Lexus going forward based on my experience with this car.
Dream on wheels
EXTERIOR: Racy yet classy design. This car can go anywhere and feel right at home, be it a business meeting, a wedding reception or a day at the park with buddies. INTERIOR: The leather seats are extremely comfortable. Front passenger room is more than adequate. Ergonomics are great with the exception of the cup holders. Of course rear passenger room is not the forte of any sport coupe, however, a large 6'3" 220lb. teenager fits back there (to my surprise). Performance/reliability: Where this car absolutely excels. Have had no repair issues. A regularly maintained SC 300 might run forever. Incredible on the curves, heart pounding passing power, top end close to 150 mph (not recommended).
Best deal on the road!
Best looking and driving used 2 door sport coupe for the money. Comfortable. Seats 4 or 5 if needed. Still feels like a $40,000 car at a third of the price. Quality and luxury.
SC 300
Great looking car and built solid. Don't see many of these around and so it's a pleasure to have something different.
Clean and beautiful
This car is clean well kept and driven by me, the owner, for the last 6 years. It is black and beautiful. It drives and rides like a dream.
Sponsored cars related to the SC 300
Related Used 1997 Lexus SC 300 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Lexus IS 350 2019
- 2019 Lexus UX 250h
- 2019 IS 300
- 2019 Lexus RC 300
- 2019 Lexus RC F
- 2019 RX 450hL
- 2020 RX 450hL
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 GS 300
- Lexus LC 500h 2019