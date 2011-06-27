Used 1997 Lexus SC 300 Consumer Reviews

Excellent Drive Kevin Towe , 04/09/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is a great car. I have all the regular maintenance done at the dealership which is expensive but I have never experienced ANY issues. Of all the cars I have previously owned, this is the first car that I truly enjoy driving. I would recommend this as a used car for anyone purchasing. I will only buy Lexus going forward based on my experience with this car. Report Abuse

Dream on wheels microdzz , 12/18/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful EXTERIOR: Racy yet classy design. This car can go anywhere and feel right at home, be it a business meeting, a wedding reception or a day at the park with buddies. INTERIOR: The leather seats are extremely comfortable. Front passenger room is more than adequate. Ergonomics are great with the exception of the cup holders. Of course rear passenger room is not the forte of any sport coupe, however, a large 6'3" 220lb. teenager fits back there (to my surprise). Performance/reliability: Where this car absolutely excels. Have had no repair issues. A regularly maintained SC 300 might run forever. Incredible on the curves, heart pounding passing power, top end close to 150 mph (not recommended). Report Abuse

Best deal on the road! JLK , 11/08/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Best looking and driving used 2 door sport coupe for the money. Comfortable. Seats 4 or 5 if needed. Still feels like a $40,000 car at a third of the price. Quality and luxury. Report Abuse

SC 300 Pete , 06/03/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Great looking car and built solid. Don't see many of these around and so it's a pleasure to have something different. Report Abuse