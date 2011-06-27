2020 Lexus RX 450h Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
RX 450h SUV
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$59,772*
Total Cash Price
$53,320
F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$60,967*
Total Cash Price
$54,386
F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$81,888*
Total Cash Price
$73,048
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 RX 450h SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$921
|$953
|$987
|$1,021
|$1,057
|$4,939
|Maintenance
|$357
|$1,023
|$675
|$2,467
|$2,811
|$7,333
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$471
|$723
|$1,194
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,298
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,482
|Financing
|$2,868
|$2,306
|$1,707
|$1,068
|$386
|$8,335
|Depreciation
|$7,625
|$5,789
|$4,731
|$5,303
|$4,635
|$28,083
|Fuel
|$1,395
|$1,437
|$1,480
|$1,524
|$1,570
|$7,406
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,464
|$11,554
|$9,626
|$11,900
|$11,228
|$59,772
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 RX 450h SUV F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$939
|$972
|$1,007
|$1,041
|$1,078
|$5,038
|Maintenance
|$364
|$1,043
|$689
|$2,516
|$2,867
|$7,480
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$480
|$737
|$1,218
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,344
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,532
|Financing
|$2,925
|$2,352
|$1,741
|$1,089
|$394
|$8,502
|Depreciation
|$7,778
|$5,905
|$4,826
|$5,409
|$4,728
|$28,645
|Fuel
|$1,423
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,554
|$1,601
|$7,554
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,773
|$11,785
|$9,819
|$12,138
|$11,453
|$60,967
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 RX 450h SUV F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,262
|$1,306
|$1,352
|$1,399
|$1,448
|$6,766
|Maintenance
|$489
|$1,402
|$925
|$3,380
|$3,851
|$10,046
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$645
|$991
|$1,636
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,148
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,400
|Financing
|$3,929
|$3,159
|$2,339
|$1,463
|$529
|$11,419
|Depreciation
|$10,446
|$7,931
|$6,481
|$7,265
|$6,350
|$38,474
|Fuel
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$2,151
|$10,146
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,186
|$15,829
|$13,188
|$16,303
|$15,382
|$81,888
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Build Your RX 450h
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Lexus RX 450h in Virginia is:not available
