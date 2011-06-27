2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV Consumer Reviews
The perfect auto.
Beauty, quiet, great handling, beautifully displayed controls with an impeccable interior quality and design. Add a MPG with constant in city driving of 29 and all around luxury-- you have a auto beyond compare to anything on the road. Nothing comes close. I drove them all--- this Lexus RX450h pulls away as the total champ.
Beware: Useless Navigation System without Carplay
Used old Gen09 Navigation System (Can't be upgraded to Gen10 even you want to pay) and not eligible for Carplay upgrade. Make this car useless for daily commute without real time traffics. BTW, Lexus has no plan to make it right for the owners even with the resource and technical know-how. So you are stuck with this for as long as you own this model.
good quality and pricing .The best car I can buy
go buy it unless it is too big a car for you.
Lexus’s technology
I wish the navigation would be tough screen and it should be a button to push to turn on the cameras and it should have more embedded lights.
Great Car
It's a great SUV compare to my previous 2011 EX350
