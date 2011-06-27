  1. Home
2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV Consumer Reviews

The perfect auto.

Neups, 07/31/2019
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

Beauty, quiet, great handling, beautifully displayed controls with an impeccable interior quality and design. Add a MPG with constant in city driving of 29 and all around luxury-- you have a auto beyond compare to anything on the road. Nothing comes close. I drove them all--- this Lexus RX450h pulls away as the total champ.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Beware: Useless Navigation System without Carplay

New RX450h Owner, 05/23/2019
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
11 of 22 people found this review helpful

Used old Gen09 Navigation System (Can't be upgraded to Gen10 even you want to pay) and not eligible for Carplay upgrade. Make this car useless for daily commute without real time traffics. BTW, Lexus has no plan to make it right for the owners even with the resource and technical know-how. So you are stuck with this for as long as you own this model.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
good quality and pricing .The best car I can buy

stan, 01/05/2019
F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
6 of 14 people found this review helpful

go buy it unless it is too big a car for you.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Lexus’s technology

Vuthy Yim, 03/14/2019
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
1 of 5 people found this review helpful

I wish the navigation would be tough screen and it should be a button to push to turn on the cameras and it should have more embedded lights.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great Car

The Nguyen of GG , 01/11/2020
F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

It's a great SUV compare to my previous 2011 EX350

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
