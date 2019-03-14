2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV
What’s new
- Integration with Lexus Enform Connect smartphone app
- Part of the fourth RX generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Impeccably crafted and attractively designed cabin
- Excellent fuel economy for a luxury crossover
- Supremely quiet
- Appealing ride and handling balance with F Sport package
- Optional tech interface is distracting to use
- Below-average cargo capacity
- Relatively slow acceleration
Which RX 450h does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The 2019 Lexus RX 450h has many qualities that will make it appealing to a variety of shoppers. As a luxury crossover SUV, it hits all the right marks for interior quality, quietness and overall comfort. It's also a hybrid that returns excellent fuel economy numbers; the EPA says you can expect 30 mpg in combined city/highway driving.
Holding back the RX 450h is one of the worst infotainment interfaces in the industry, acceleration that can best be described as leisurely and a cargo space that could be limiting for families. There is a larger three-row version, the RX 450hL, but its third-row seats are barely suitable for children.
There aren't many direct competitors for the RX 450h, but they're certainly worth considering. These include the hybrid versions of the Acura MDX and Volvo XC60. The Acura is the sporty one of the bunch while the Volvo is the stylish entry. In many ways, the Lexus finds an appealing middle ground between them. Considering the pluses and minuses, the 2019 Lexus RX 450h remains a solid choice in the class. Add in Lexus' reputation for reliability and the scales tip a bit more in its favor.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Lexus RX 450h as one of Edmunds' Best Hybrid SUVs for this year.
2019 Lexus RX 450h models
The 2019 Lexus RX 450h is a five-passenger midsize luxury SUV. Although there is officially only one base trim level, the F Sport package deserves a special mention, as it drastically changes the character of the SUV. It features different styling, an upgraded suspension and a lower ride height. Otherwise, both the regular and F Sport versions of the RX 450h come well equipped and are available with the same option packages. Just keep in mind that the availability of those options can vary based on the region of the country you live in.
Every RX 450h is all-wheel drive, powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine and three electric motor generators (one on each front wheel and a single unit controlling the rear two). The combined 308 horsepower is routed through a continuously variable automatic transmission.
Standard equipment highlights for the base RX 450h include 18-inch wheels, LED exterior lighting (headlights, foglights, taillights and running lights), automatic high beams, automatic wipers, heated mirrors, a power liftgate, a rearview camera, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and automatic braking, lane departure warning and intervention, and keyless ignition and entry.
Inside, the RX includes an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, synthetic leather upholstery, 10-way power front seats, a power-adjustable tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 40/20/40-split rear seat (reclines, slides and folds) and a cargo cover. Tech features include the Remote Touch interface, an 8-inch color display, Safety Connect emergency communications, voice controls, Bluetooth connectivity, and a 12-speaker sound system with HD and satellite radio and two USB ports.
The F Sport package adds sportier exterior styling, 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, a lower ride height, an engine noise enhancer, special gauges, heated and ventilated sport seats, a heated sport steering wheel and special interior trim.
There are a number of notable packages available for the RX 450h, whether you stick with the base model or check the box for the F Sport. These include the Cold Weather (a windshield wiper de-icer, auto-leveling headlights, headlight washers and a heavy-duty heater), Premium (a sunroof, auto-dimming mirrors, driver-seat memory settings and leather upholstery) and Luxury (20-inch wheels, a wood-and-leather-wrapped steering wheel, ambient lighting, rear sunshades and upgraded leather upholstery) packages. A Towing package is also available, adding a heavy-duty alternator, radiator and transmission oil cooler.
The Navigation package adds a nav system, a 12.3-inch central display, Enform Remote and Amazon Alexa integration (gives remote control over select systems), a premium audio system upgrade and a smog-sensing auto-recirculate for the climate control. A 15-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio system is also available with this package.
There are numerous stand-alone options, some of which require adding one or a few of the aforementioned packages. Options include a color head-up display, a panoramic sunroof, power-folding and heated rear seats, a hands-free liftgate and upgraded LED headlights.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Lexus RX 450h F Sport (3.5L V6 hybrid | CVT automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2016, the current RX 450h has received some revisions, including new safety equipment. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's RX 450h.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Acceleration
Braking
Steering
Handling
Drivability
Off-road
Comfort
Seat comfort
Ride comfort
Noise & vibration
Interior
Ease of use
Getting in/getting out
Driving position
Roominess
Visibility
Quality
Utility
Small-item storage
Cargo space
Towing
Technology
Smartphone integration
Driver aids
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lexus RX 450h.
Trending topics in reviews
- infotainment system
- technology
- interior
- value
Most helpful consumer reviews
Beauty, quiet, great handling, beautifully displayed controls with an impeccable interior quality and design. Add a MPG with constant in city driving of 29 and all around luxury-- you have a auto beyond compare to anything on the road. Nothing comes close. I drove them all--- this Lexus RX450h pulls away as the total champ.
Used old Gen09 Navigation System (Can't be upgraded to Gen10 even you want to pay) and not eligible for Carplay upgrade. Make this car useless for daily commute without real time traffics. BTW, Lexus has no plan to make it right for the owners even with the resource and technical know-how. So you are stuck with this for as long as you own this model.
go buy it unless it is too big a car for you.
I wish the navigation would be tough screen and it should be a button to push to turn on the cameras and it should have more embedded lights.
Sponsored cars related to the RX 450h
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$46,245
|MPG
|31 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|308 hp @ 6000 rpm
|F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$51,605
|MPG
|31 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|308 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite RX 450h safety features:
- Lexus Safety System+
- Includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation and automatic braking, and lane departure warning and lane keeping assist.
- Lexus Enform Safety Connect
- Alerts emergency services automatically in the event of a crash or distress. Also includes a stolen-vehicle locator.
- Panoramic-View Monitor
- Provides a 360-degree view of the area around the RX 450h to aid in parking situations.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.4%
Lexus RX 450h vs. the competition
Lexus RX 450h vs. Acura MDX
The Acura MDX has a third-row of seats compared to the Lexus RX 450h's two rows. With the added size and weight, the MDX Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 27 mpg combined, which is 3 mpg less than the Lexus. In return, the MDX delivers more overall performance and is roomier inside. But neither the Lexus nor the Acura has a good infotainment interface.
Lexus RX 450h vs. BMW X5
The BMW X5 has gotten a full redesign for 2019, but that means there's no hybrid alternative to the standard gasoline engine just yet. Official fuel economy estimates are not yet available, but it's a fair bet that the Lexus RX 450h will continue to hold a very strong advantage. Comparing the two reveals that the BMW deserves luxury SUV status while the Lexus is entry-level luxury. As expected, the BMW will cost a lot more.
Lexus RX 450h vs. Volvo XC60
The Volvo XC60 is a standout in the class for its unique styling inside and out. The sleek exterior and uniquely Scandinavian interior make it feel more special than most other SUVs in this class. The T8 version is a plug-in hybrid with an estimated 17 miles of electric-only range and 26 mpg combined under gasoline-only propulsion. We give the XC60 the edge for these reasons as well as its larger cargo capacity.
FAQ
Is the Lexus RX 450h a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Lexus RX 450h?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Lexus RX 450h:
- Integration with Lexus Enform Connect smartphone app
- Part of the fourth RX generation introduced for 2016
Is the Lexus RX 450h reliable?
Is the 2019 Lexus RX 450h a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Lexus RX 450h?
The least-expensive 2019 Lexus RX 450h is the 2019 Lexus RX 450h 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $46,245.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $46,245
- F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $51,605
What are the different models of Lexus RX 450h?
More about the 2019 Lexus RX 450h
The 2019 Lexus RX 450h manages to combine luxury and efficiency in an eminently practical SUV, creating a true luxury crossover hybrid. As a Lexus, the midsize RX 450h has plenty of luxurious trappings. The materials quality and workmanship are as top-notch as you'd expect from Lexus. There's also plenty of safety technology, such as forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, automatic high beams and adaptive cruise control.
Then there's the additional utility you expect with a crossover. The RX 450h does lack the option of third-row seats — you'll have to upgrade to the RX 450hL for that — and the sloping rear roofline can limit its ability to carry especially large or bulky objects. Still, with the rear seats up, it offers more capacity than any large sedan on the market. And lowering the rear seats allows for up to 55 cubic feet of cargo.
Finally, there's the hybrid powertrain. The 308-horsepower combination of a 3.5-liter gasoline V6 with two electric motors up front provides adequate performance and admirable fuel economy. (A third motor in the rear is included with all-wheel-drive models.) The EPA rates the RX 450h at 30 mpg combined (31 city/28 highway) with all-wheel drive. To put those numbers in perspective, the non-hybrid RX 350 with all-wheel drive comes in at 22 mpg combined (19 city/26 highway).
As to which RX 450h to pick, this midsize crossover is essentially offered in a single model, though the available F Sport option package brings enough extras to qualify as its own distinct version. We think the F Sport is the way to go because of its adaptive suspension and lowered ride height, which contribute to sharper handling and an improved ride quality, as well as its racier good looks and distinctive trim.
Both versions of the 2019 Lexus RX 450h come well equipped and can be upgraded with assorted option packages, though not all of them are offered in every part of the country. Extras such as a color head-up display, 12.3-inch Remote Touch infotainment display, and a 15-speaker premium sound system will appeal to buyers looking for more tech. Power-folding rear seats are available to make it easier to access that extra cargo capacity.
If the RX 450h has its flaws, they're largely limited to the details. The joystick-style Remote Touch system used to access choices on the menu-based central display takes some getting used to. And most people won't lack for room, but a 6-foot passenger will feel the pinch if seated behind an equally tall driver. All that said, the RX 450h manages to excel at being both a practical luxury crossover and a respectable fuel-sipping hybrid. If that sounds like the vehicle you're looking for, Edmunds can help you decide what options you want and find the best deal in your area.
2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV Overview
The 2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV is offered in the following styles: 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
What do people think of the 2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 RX 450h SUV 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 RX 450h SUV.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 RX 450h SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including Base, F SPORT, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Lexus RX 450h SUVS are available in my area?
2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] RX 450h SUV for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV RX 450h SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus RX 450h for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,401.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,269.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV and all available trim types: Base, F SPORT. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lexus lease specials
Related 2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2018
- Used Mazda CX-5 2016
- Used Toyota Corolla 2016
- Used Audi Q7 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class
- Used BMW X3 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- 2019 CTS
- Chevrolet Cruze 2019
- 2021 Hyundai Veloster
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Lexus ES 350
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 Lexus GX 460
- Lexus NX 300 2020
- 2020 Lexus IS 350
- 2020 Lexus UX 250h
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
Research Similar Vehicles
- Jeep Cherokee 2020
- 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Nissan Rogue
- Hyundai Santa Fe 2020
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020