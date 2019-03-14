  1. Home
2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV

What's new

  • Integration with Lexus Enform Connect smartphone app
  • Part of the fourth RX generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Impeccably crafted and attractively designed cabin
  • Excellent fuel economy for a luxury crossover
  • Supremely quiet
  • Appealing ride and handling balance with F Sport package
  • Optional tech interface is distracting to use
  • Below-average cargo capacity
  • Relatively slow acceleration
Build & price

Which RX 450h does Edmunds recommend?

The 2019 Lexus RX 450h is only available in one well-appointed trim level that is augmented by several option packages. We suggest adding the F Sport package for its improved handling and ride quality. We also like the Premium package and the real leather upholstery and other creature comforts that come with it.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The 2019 Lexus RX 450h has many qualities that will make it appealing to a variety of shoppers. As a luxury crossover SUV, it hits all the right marks for interior quality, quietness and overall comfort. It's also a hybrid that returns excellent fuel economy numbers; the EPA says you can expect 30 mpg in combined city/highway driving.

Holding back the RX 450h is one of the worst infotainment interfaces in the industry, acceleration that can best be described as leisurely and a cargo space that could be limiting for families. There is a larger three-row version, the RX 450hL, but its third-row seats are barely suitable for children.

There aren't many direct competitors for the RX 450h, but they're certainly worth considering. These include the hybrid versions of the Acura MDX and Volvo XC60. The Acura is the sporty one of the bunch while the Volvo is the stylish entry. In many ways, the Lexus finds an appealing middle ground between them. Considering the pluses and minuses, the 2019 Lexus RX 450h remains a solid choice in the class. Add in Lexus' reputation for reliability and the scales tip a bit more in its favor.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Lexus RX 450h as one of Edmunds' Best Hybrid SUVs for this year.

2019 Lexus RX 450h models

The 2019 Lexus RX 450h is a five-passenger midsize luxury SUV. Although there is officially only one base trim level, the F Sport package deserves a special mention, as it drastically changes the character of the SUV. It features different styling, an upgraded suspension and a lower ride height. Otherwise, both the regular and F Sport versions of the RX 450h come well equipped and are available with the same option packages. Just keep in mind that the availability of those options can vary based on the region of the country you live in.

Every RX 450h is all-wheel drive, powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine and three electric motor generators (one on each front wheel and a single unit controlling the rear two). The combined 308 horsepower is routed through a continuously variable automatic transmission.

Standard equipment highlights for the base RX 450h include 18-inch wheels, LED exterior lighting (headlights, foglights, taillights and running lights), automatic high beams, automatic wipers, heated mirrors, a power liftgate, a rearview camera, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and automatic braking, lane departure warning and intervention, and keyless ignition and entry.

Inside, the RX includes an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, synthetic leather upholstery, 10-way power front seats, a power-adjustable tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 40/20/40-split rear seat (reclines, slides and folds) and a cargo cover. Tech features include the Remote Touch interface, an 8-inch color display, Safety Connect emergency communications, voice controls, Bluetooth connectivity, and a 12-speaker sound system with HD and satellite radio and two USB ports.

The F Sport package adds sportier exterior styling, 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, a lower ride height, an engine noise enhancer, special gauges, heated and ventilated sport seats, a heated sport steering wheel and special interior trim.

There are a number of notable packages available for the RX 450h, whether you stick with the base model or check the box for the F Sport. These include the Cold Weather (a windshield wiper de-icer, auto-leveling headlights, headlight washers and a heavy-duty heater), Premium (a sunroof, auto-dimming mirrors, driver-seat memory settings and leather upholstery) and Luxury (20-inch wheels, a wood-and-leather-wrapped steering wheel, ambient lighting, rear sunshades and upgraded leather upholstery) packages. A Towing package is also available, adding a heavy-duty alternator, radiator and transmission oil cooler.

The Navigation package adds a nav system, a 12.3-inch central display, Enform Remote and Amazon Alexa integration (gives remote control over select systems), a premium audio system upgrade and a smog-sensing auto-recirculate for the climate control. A 15-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio system is also available with this package.

There are numerous stand-alone options, some of which require adding one or a few of the aforementioned packages. Options include a color head-up display, a panoramic sunroof, power-folding and heated rear seats, a hands-free liftgate and upgraded LED headlights.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Lexus RX 450h F Sport (3.5L V6 hybrid | CVT automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2016, the current RX 450h has received some revisions, including new safety equipment. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's RX 450h.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

Considering what you get in fuel economy — the presumptive reason you buy the RX 450h instead of an RX 350 — performance is admirable. It moves with seamless authority; the steering, handling and braking are much the same as in the regular RX except for a little extra weight.

Acceleration

The hybrid powertrain includes a stout 3.5-liter V6 engine, and the system delivers seamless acceleration in all conditions. Its 0-60 mph acceleration time of 7.2 seconds is a bit slow for the segment but actually a couple of tenths quicker than the RX 350.

Braking

The brakes feel consistent and reassuring in routine use, but they can feel grabby if you have to tap them quickly — say, when you're cut off. In our 60-0 mph panic-stop tests, the RX 450h posted merely acceptable distances of 121 to 130 feet.

Steering

Response is smooth, and the steering effort is just about right. (It can be altered by switching between driving modes in the F Sport.) Isolation from road vibrations is excellent, but it almost feels as if it's too good because it's sometimes hard to judge just how much to turn the wheel.

Handling

It feels coordinated and secure in most situations at civilian speeds, with moderate body roll. But the extra weight from the hybrid system is apparent if you hustle it on winding roads. The F Sport suspension has a selectable Sport mode.

Drivability

The strong V6 engine rarely has to rev high enough to make the electronically controlled continuously variable automatic transmission obvious — annoying droning is rare. The brakes avoid the typical hybrid weirdness, as does the rest of the RX 450h in general.

Off-road

The rear-drive portion of the all-wheel-drive system is just an electric motor that engages for a number of seconds when slip is detected, such as during ice and snow launches. It's a traction aid, not a true AWD system that can deliver sustained propulsion. The RX 450h has decent ground clearance.

Comfort

Like the RX 350, the RX 450h is a comfortable place to spend time — even more so with the F Sport. The seats are handsome and comfortable, and the ride is smooth and composed without being overly buoyant. The hybrid drivetrain makes a few extra noises, but they're sufficiently muted.

Seat comfort

We like the thoroughly comfortable front seats, and the F Sport's more supportive seats are set wide enough that they do their job without being confining. The heating and cooling feature for the front seats works great, too.

Ride comfort

Contrary to expectations, the F Sport suspension feels less busy and soaks up bumps better than the regular RX suspension. It's neither too stiff nor too soft, which is to say the 450h is smooth-riding but with enough control to prevent it from being floaty.

Noise & vibration

There is very little wind or road noise, and the hybrid powertrain is often quite silent. Other times the hybrid CVT automatic holds engine revs higher, but the sound is muted. The regenerative braking system tends to emit a muted whine.

Interior

The Lexus RX 450h's cabin is great to look at and beautifully made. It's a real standout in the segment. However, some controls are difficult to use and the back seat isn't as generous as those of some rivals.

Ease of use

The cabin controls are logically laid out, and there's a good mix of knobs and buttons. But we're unconvinced by the joystick-like Remote Touch system needed to control many vehicle functions. It can be distracting to use.

Getting in/getting out

The RX 450h is easy to get into because the doorsills are narrow and the seat height is about perfect. The doors open wide, too, with nicely squared-off upper openings, even in back.

Driving position

The current RX features a lower, more car-like driving position than some SUV rivals. We like this because it makes you feel more in control yet still provides a sufficiently commanding view out.

Roominess

There's more than enough head- and legroom up front, and there's a good amount of elbow room. Lots of rear headroom and elbow room, too, but knee clearance and toe space can be tight if the backseat passenger and the driver are both taller than 6 feet. Some rivals also offer three rows.

Visibility

There's a sweeping view to the front and sides, with slender pillars and peekaboo windows ahead of the nice-size mirrors. The rear three-quarter blind spot is not terribly large. The decent direct rearward view is enhanced by the standard backup camera.

Quality

The RX 450h boasts tremendous build quality. The materials look and feel rich, and they've been put together meticulously. Lexus really knows what it's doing. The quality is one of the key reasons to consider the RX.

Utility

The Lexus RX 450h is far from what we'd consider utilitarian. Its cargo area's versatility is limited by its slanted roofline, and the center console lacks storage.

Small-item storage

The center console is really big, but most of it is taken up with the shifter, Remote Touch and drive settings controllers, and the admittedly pretty wood trim. The cupholders are of an OK size, but there aren't many places to store odds and ends.

Cargo space

The slanted roofline reduces cargo space for bulky items. It's really just a big trunk with an easy access height. Most similarly priced rivals are better. The 40/20/40-split backrest can be folded for long items while keeping two seats in place.

Towing

Towing isn't the RX's primary mission, but it can pull a decent 3,500 pounds if equipped with the towing prep package (which also upgrades the cooling system). A hitch is not included, but one can be added as a dealer-installed accessory if needed.

Technology

The RX 450h comes standard with driving aids that are optional on its rivals and that can give you added peace of mind. We also like its enormous optional display screen. But the Remote Touch interface that controls it is a constant distraction and potential deal-breaker.

Smartphone integration

Bluetooth and two USB ports are standard, as are the Lexus Enform and Enform Destinations trip planning and live assistance apps. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are not available.

Driver aids

The RX 450h comes standard with adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and automatic braking (it can detect pedestrians and other cars), and lane keeping assist. These systems are optional on all rivals. Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are optional.
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lexus RX 450h.

5 star reviews: 66%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 16%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 18%
Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 6 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • infotainment system
  • technology
  • interior
  • value

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, The perfect auto.
Neups,
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

Beauty, quiet, great handling, beautifully displayed controls with an impeccable interior quality and design. Add a MPG with constant in city driving of 29 and all around luxury-- you have a auto beyond compare to anything on the road. Nothing comes close. I drove them all--- this Lexus RX450h pulls away as the total champ.

1 out of 5 stars, Beware: Useless Navigation System without Carplay
New RX450h Owner,
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

Used old Gen09 Navigation System (Can't be upgraded to Gen10 even you want to pay) and not eligible for Carplay upgrade. Make this car useless for daily commute without real time traffics. BTW, Lexus has no plan to make it right for the owners even with the resource and technical know-how. So you are stuck with this for as long as you own this model.

5 out of 5 stars, good quality and pricing .The best car I can buy
stan,
F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

go buy it unless it is too big a car for you.

5 out of 5 stars, Lexus’s technology
Vuthy Yim,
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

I wish the navigation would be tough screen and it should be a button to push to turn on the cameras and it should have more embedded lights.

Write a review

See all 6 reviews

Features & Specs

4dr SUV AWD features & specs
4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$46,245
MPG 31 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower308 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$51,605
MPG 31 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower308 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite RX 450h safety features:

Lexus Safety System+
Includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation and automatic braking, and lane departure warning and lane keeping assist.
Lexus Enform Safety Connect
Alerts emergency services automatically in the event of a crash or distress. Also includes a stolen-vehicle locator.
Panoramic-View Monitor
Provides a 360-degree view of the area around the RX 450h to aid in parking situations.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover16.4%

Lexus RX 450h vs. the competition

Lexus RX 450h vs. Acura MDX

The Acura MDX has a third-row of seats compared to the Lexus RX 450h's two rows. With the added size and weight, the MDX Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 27 mpg combined, which is 3 mpg less than the Lexus. In return, the MDX delivers more overall performance and is roomier inside. But neither the Lexus nor the Acura has a good infotainment interface.

Compare Lexus RX 450h & Acura MDX features

Lexus RX 450h vs. BMW X5

The BMW X5 has gotten a full redesign for 2019, but that means there's no hybrid alternative to the standard gasoline engine just yet. Official fuel economy estimates are not yet available, but it's a fair bet that the Lexus RX 450h will continue to hold a very strong advantage. Comparing the two reveals that the BMW deserves luxury SUV status while the Lexus is entry-level luxury. As expected, the BMW will cost a lot more.

Compare Lexus RX 450h & BMW X5 features

Lexus RX 450h vs. Volvo XC60

The Volvo XC60 is a standout in the class for its unique styling inside and out. The sleek exterior and uniquely Scandinavian interior make it feel more special than most other SUVs in this class. The T8 version is a plug-in hybrid with an estimated 17 miles of electric-only range and 26 mpg combined under gasoline-only propulsion. We give the XC60 the edge for these reasons as well as its larger cargo capacity.

Compare Lexus RX 450h & Volvo XC60 features

FAQ

Is the Lexus RX 450h a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 RX 450h both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Lexus RX 450h fuel economy, so it's important to know that the RX 450h gets an EPA-estimated 30 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the RX 450h has 18.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus RX 450h. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Lexus RX 450h?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Lexus RX 450h:

  • Integration with Lexus Enform Connect smartphone app
  • Part of the fourth RX generation introduced for 2016
Learn more

Is the Lexus RX 450h reliable?

To determine whether the Lexus RX 450h is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the RX 450h. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the RX 450h's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Lexus RX 450h a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Lexus RX 450h is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 RX 450h is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Lexus RX 450h?

The least-expensive 2019 Lexus RX 450h is the 2019 Lexus RX 450h 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $46,245.

Other versions include:

  • 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $46,245
  • F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $51,605
Learn more

What are the different models of Lexus RX 450h?

If you're interested in the Lexus RX 450h, the next question is, which RX 450h model is right for you? RX 450h variants include 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). For a full list of RX 450h models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Lexus RX 450h

The 2019 Lexus RX 450h manages to combine luxury and efficiency in an eminently practical SUV, creating a true luxury crossover hybrid. As a Lexus, the midsize RX 450h has plenty of luxurious trappings. The materials quality and workmanship are as top-notch as you'd expect from Lexus. There's also plenty of safety technology, such as forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, automatic high beams and adaptive cruise control.

Then there's the additional utility you expect with a crossover. The RX 450h does lack the option of third-row seats — you'll have to upgrade to the RX 450hL for that — and the sloping rear roofline can limit its ability to carry especially large or bulky objects. Still, with the rear seats up, it offers more capacity than any large sedan on the market. And lowering the rear seats allows for up to 55 cubic feet of cargo.

Finally, there's the hybrid powertrain. The 308-horsepower combination of a 3.5-liter gasoline V6 with two electric motors up front provides adequate performance and admirable fuel economy. (A third motor in the rear is included with all-wheel-drive models.) The EPA rates the RX 450h at 30 mpg combined (31 city/28 highway) with all-wheel drive. To put those numbers in perspective, the non-hybrid RX 350 with all-wheel drive comes in at 22 mpg combined (19 city/26 highway).

As to which RX 450h to pick, this midsize crossover is essentially offered in a single model, though the available F Sport option package brings enough extras to qualify as its own distinct version. We think the F Sport is the way to go because of its adaptive suspension and lowered ride height, which contribute to sharper handling and an improved ride quality, as well as its racier good looks and distinctive trim.

Both versions of the 2019 Lexus RX 450h come well equipped and can be upgraded with assorted option packages, though not all of them are offered in every part of the country. Extras such as a color head-up display, 12.3-inch Remote Touch infotainment display, and a 15-speaker premium sound system will appeal to buyers looking for more tech. Power-folding rear seats are available to make it easier to access that extra cargo capacity.

If the RX 450h has its flaws, they're largely limited to the details. The joystick-style Remote Touch system used to access choices on the menu-based central display takes some getting used to. And most people won't lack for room, but a 6-foot passenger will feel the pinch if seated behind an equally tall driver. All that said, the RX 450h manages to excel at being both a practical luxury crossover and a respectable fuel-sipping hybrid. If that sounds like the vehicle you're looking for, Edmunds can help you decide what options you want and find the best deal in your area.

2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV Overview

The 2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV is offered in the following styles: 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What do people think of the 2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 RX 450h SUV 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 RX 450h SUV.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 RX 450h SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including Base, F SPORT, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Lexus RX 450h SUVS are available in my area?

2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] RX 450h SUV for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV RX 450h SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Lexus RX 450h for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,401.

Find a new Lexus for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,269.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV and all available trim types: Base, F SPORT. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials

