More about the 2019 Lexus RX 450h

The 2019 Lexus RX 450h manages to combine luxury and efficiency in an eminently practical SUV, creating a true luxury crossover hybrid. As a Lexus, the midsize RX 450h has plenty of luxurious trappings. The materials quality and workmanship are as top-notch as you'd expect from Lexus. There's also plenty of safety technology, such as forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, automatic high beams and adaptive cruise control. Then there's the additional utility you expect with a crossover. The RX 450h does lack the option of third-row seats — you'll have to upgrade to the RX 450hL for that — and the sloping rear roofline can limit its ability to carry especially large or bulky objects. Still, with the rear seats up, it offers more capacity than any large sedan on the market. And lowering the rear seats allows for up to 55 cubic feet of cargo. Finally, there's the hybrid powertrain. The 308-horsepower combination of a 3.5-liter gasoline V6 with two electric motors up front provides adequate performance and admirable fuel economy. (A third motor in the rear is included with all-wheel-drive models.) The EPA rates the RX 450h at 30 mpg combined (31 city/28 highway) with all-wheel drive. To put those numbers in perspective, the non-hybrid RX 350 with all-wheel drive comes in at 22 mpg combined (19 city/26 highway). As to which RX 450h to pick, this midsize crossover is essentially offered in a single model, though the available F Sport option package brings enough extras to qualify as its own distinct version. We think the F Sport is the way to go because of its adaptive suspension and lowered ride height, which contribute to sharper handling and an improved ride quality, as well as its racier good looks and distinctive trim. Both versions of the 2019 Lexus RX 450h come well equipped and can be upgraded with assorted option packages, though not all of them are offered in every part of the country. Extras such as a color head-up display, 12.3-inch Remote Touch infotainment display, and a 15-speaker premium sound system will appeal to buyers looking for more tech. Power-folding rear seats are available to make it easier to access that extra cargo capacity. If the RX 450h has its flaws, they're largely limited to the details. The joystick-style Remote Touch system used to access choices on the menu-based central display takes some getting used to. And most people won't lack for room, but a 6-foot passenger will feel the pinch if seated behind an equally tall driver. All that said, the RX 450h manages to excel at being both a practical luxury crossover and a respectable fuel-sipping hybrid. If that sounds like the vehicle you're looking for, Edmunds can help you decide what options you want and find the best deal in your area.

2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV Overview

The 2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV is offered in the following styles: 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What do people think of the 2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV ?

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Our Review Process

What's a good price for a New 2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV ?

Which 2019 Lexus RX 450h SUVS are available in my area?

2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV Listings and Inventory

Can't find a new 2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV RX 450h SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Why trust Edmunds?

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Lexus RX 450h SUV?

