Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
RX 350 SUV
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,194*
Total Cash Price
$25,427
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,098*
Total Cash Price
$25,936
Crafted Line 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$61,916*
Total Cash Price
$34,835
F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,724*
Total Cash Price
$35,852
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 RX 350 SUV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$4,344
|Maintenance
|$1,810
|$1,488
|$559
|$2,738
|$2,766
|$9,361
|Repairs
|$607
|$649
|$698
|$750
|$807
|$3,511
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,374
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,558
|Financing
|$1,367
|$1,100
|$814
|$510
|$184
|$3,975
|Depreciation
|$5,583
|$2,626
|$2,312
|$2,049
|$1,838
|$14,408
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,073
|$8,311
|$6,903
|$8,641
|$8,266
|$45,194
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 RX 350 SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$834
|$860
|$885
|$912
|$939
|$4,431
|Maintenance
|$1,846
|$1,518
|$570
|$2,793
|$2,821
|$9,548
|Repairs
|$619
|$662
|$712
|$765
|$823
|$3,581
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,401
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,589
|Financing
|$1,394
|$1,122
|$830
|$520
|$188
|$4,055
|Depreciation
|$5,695
|$2,679
|$2,358
|$2,090
|$1,875
|$14,696
|Fuel
|$1,544
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$8,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,334
|$8,477
|$7,041
|$8,814
|$8,431
|$46,098
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 RX 350 SUV Crafted Line 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$1,189
|$1,225
|$1,262
|$5,951
|Maintenance
|$2,480
|$2,039
|$766
|$3,751
|$3,789
|$12,825
|Repairs
|$832
|$889
|$956
|$1,028
|$1,106
|$4,810
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,882
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,134
|Financing
|$1,873
|$1,507
|$1,115
|$699
|$252
|$5,446
|Depreciation
|$7,649
|$3,598
|$3,167
|$2,807
|$2,518
|$19,739
|Fuel
|$2,074
|$2,136
|$2,200
|$2,266
|$2,334
|$11,011
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,910
|$11,386
|$9,457
|$11,838
|$11,324
|$61,916
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 RX 350 SUV F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,153
|$1,189
|$1,224
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$6,125
|Maintenance
|$2,552
|$2,098
|$788
|$3,861
|$3,900
|$13,199
|Repairs
|$856
|$915
|$984
|$1,058
|$1,138
|$4,951
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,937
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,197
|Financing
|$1,927
|$1,551
|$1,148
|$719
|$259
|$5,605
|Depreciation
|$7,872
|$3,703
|$3,260
|$2,889
|$2,592
|$20,315
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,433
|$11,719
|$9,733
|$12,184
|$11,655
|$63,724
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Lexus RX 350 in Virginia is:not available
