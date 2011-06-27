2019 Lexus RC 300 Consumer Reviews

First Lexus and in love! Chris B. , 04/09/2019 F SPORT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This Lexus is beautiful from the outside as it is on the inside. The responsiveness in Sport+ mode is unparalleled. I chose this vehicle over the 2019 Audi S5, even with the heads up display in the Audi and lighting under the doors. Will lease Lexus again! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Catch a Lexus 300 RC F-Sport Dave , 07/10/2019 F SPORT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 2 of 4 people found this review helpful I'm happier with the car than I even thought I would be. Only negatives are storage space and less zip off the line than the 350. Still, it's a great ride.

My Lexus RC 300 Sarita , 11/25/2019 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Is really a 2 passengers car what I don't mind because is just for me Other than that is a nice car