2020 Lexus NX 300 Consumer Reviews
Great Compact SUv
Recently purchased our 2020 NX300 F Sport and we are absolutely pleased. It’s big enough for our family of 3 and would still work perfectly if we decided to add a 4th. We chose the red leather interior with black leather in the back seats and they are beautiful. We wanted an SUV that wasn’t too big in order to avoid struggling with parking since we live in the city so this size was perfect for us. Very pleased so far.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
LEXUS NX is a sweet spot for many...
Very refined smaller SUV that feels bigger when operating; terrific quality as usual from LEXUS; base model feels well equipped with power tilt telescoping steering wheel, power rear door & power folding exterior rear view mirrors..safety features are great but we feel blind spot monitors and heated seats should be standard. Don’t miss the sunroof, rarely used anyway; eminent white over glazed caramel is beautiful. Premium fuel requirement should be carefully considered. Premium vinyl seating surfaces are better than leather in our opinion. Test drive before buying Cadillac, Acura, Audi or BMW
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I feel confident driving it even at night
We looked at the Honda CRV and a fully loaded Rav 4 hybrid before purchasing the 2020 NX 300. The car is comfortable and quiet but most importantly safe. I haven't liked driving at night because Iive in an area filled with tourists and older drivers, which equals unpredictability. The driver assist features of NX 300 enables me to confidently navigate both highway and city driving in all conditions.
Love It!
I have had for a few days and so far I have nothing but good things to say. It's a smooth drive and I am enjoying it. I downsized from the Lexus RX 350 so that was a bit of an adjustment but I am glad I made the move to something smaller. It fits my needs and it purrs....
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Checks off all the boxes
The 2020 NX300 Premium package checked all the boxes that my wife wanted. Motion activated tailgate [she calls it the hands full feature], parking assist, lane keep assistance. For the most part reviews are written predominantly by 30-something males. Yes the BMW had a sportier feel but at the cost of high maintenance, rough riding run flat tires and expensive repairs. Originally she wanted leather but the Nulux feels like ultra-suede which feels soft and comfortable. Resale value is excellent and repairs to our last Lexus generally were few and far between, unlike my BMW's. We bought it for her 90% it spends in an urban driving environment and 10% open road where granted, you can push a German car and have fun.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the NX 300
Related 2020 Lexus NX 300 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2017
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2016
- Used Honda Accord 2011
- Used Mazda 3 2010
- Used Toyota Camry 2006
- Used BMW X1 2018
- Used Toyota Corolla 2006
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 1999
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- Genesis G70 2019
- Acura RLX 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series
- Audi A6 2019
- 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van
- Porsche 718 Boxster 2019
- 2019 A-Class
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Buick Envision
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Lexus UX 250h
- 2019 IS 300
- 2019 Lexus RC 300
- 2019 Lexus RC F
- 2019 RX 450hL
- 2020 RX 450hL
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 GS 300
- Lexus LC 500h 2019
- 2020 LC 500
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Lamborghini Urus
- 2020 Q5
- 2020 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2020 Suburban
- 2020 Nissan Murano
- Mazda CX-9 2020
- 2020 Pathfinder
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan