2020 Lexus NX 300 Consumer Reviews

Great Compact SUv Ren , 11/24/2019 F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful Recently purchased our 2020 NX300 F Sport and we are absolutely pleased. It’s big enough for our family of 3 and would still work perfectly if we decided to add a 4th. We chose the red leather interior with black leather in the back seats and they are beautiful. We wanted an SUV that wasn’t too big in order to avoid struggling with parking since we live in the city so this size was perfect for us. Very pleased so far. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

LEXUS NX is a sweet spot for many... Smart Buyer , 11/26/2019 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful Very refined smaller SUV that feels bigger when operating; terrific quality as usual from LEXUS; base model feels well equipped with power tilt telescoping steering wheel, power rear door & power folding exterior rear view mirrors..safety features are great but we feel blind spot monitors and heated seats should be standard. Don’t miss the sunroof, rarely used anyway; eminent white over glazed caramel is beautiful. Premium fuel requirement should be carefully considered. Premium vinyl seating surfaces are better than leather in our opinion. Test drive before buying Cadillac, Acura, Audi or BMW Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I feel confident driving it even at night MaryF , 12/15/2019 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful We looked at the Honda CRV and a fully loaded Rav 4 hybrid before purchasing the 2020 NX 300. The car is comfortable and quiet but most importantly safe. I haven't liked driving at night because Iive in an area filled with tourists and older drivers, which equals unpredictability. The driver assist features of NX 300 enables me to confidently navigate both highway and city driving in all conditions. Report Abuse

Love It! LDJ , 12/04/2019 Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I have had for a few days and so far I have nothing but good things to say. It's a smooth drive and I am enjoying it. I downsized from the Lexus RX 350 so that was a bit of an adjustment but I am glad I made the move to something smaller. It fits my needs and it purrs.... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse