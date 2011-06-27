2019 Lexus LX 570 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
LX 570 SUV
Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$91,344*
Total Cash Price
$84,795
Two-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$93,171*
Total Cash Price
$86,491
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 LX 570 SUV Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,221
|$1,264
|$1,308
|$1,354
|$1,401
|$6,548
|Maintenance
|$204
|$1,031
|$482
|$3,255
|$2,177
|$7,149
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$471
|$723
|$1,194
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,433
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,617
|Financing
|$4,560
|$3,668
|$2,714
|$1,699
|$614
|$13,255
|Depreciation
|$12,140
|$9,234
|$7,546
|$8,459
|$7,389
|$44,768
|Fuel
|$2,790
|$2,874
|$2,960
|$3,049
|$3,140
|$14,813
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,348
|$18,117
|$15,056
|$18,333
|$15,490
|$91,344
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 LX 570 SUV Two-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,245
|$1,289
|$1,334
|$1,381
|$1,429
|$6,679
|Maintenance
|$208
|$1,052
|$492
|$3,320
|$2,221
|$7,292
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$480
|$737
|$1,218
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,502
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,689
|Financing
|$4,651
|$3,741
|$2,768
|$1,733
|$626
|$13,520
|Depreciation
|$12,383
|$9,419
|$7,697
|$8,628
|$7,537
|$45,663
|Fuel
|$2,846
|$2,931
|$3,019
|$3,110
|$3,203
|$15,109
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,835
|$18,479
|$15,357
|$18,700
|$15,800
|$93,171
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 LX 570
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Ad
Build Your LX 570
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Lexus LX 570 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2019 Lexus LX 570 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020
- 2020 Lexus LX 570
Research Similar Vehicles
- Chevrolet Suburban 2019
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2019 Audi Q3
- Lexus RX 350L 2020