2020 Lexus LS 500h Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
LS 500h Sedan
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
True Cost to Own
$93,174*
Total Cash Price
$89,486
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
True Cost to Own
$95,037*
Total Cash Price
$91,276
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 LS 500h Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,759
|$1,821
|$1,884
|$1,950
|$2,018
|$9,432
|Maintenance
|$278
|$1,250
|$830
|$3,497
|$3,572
|$9,427
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$471
|$723
|$1,194
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,819
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$4,003
|Financing
|$4,813
|$3,870
|$2,865
|$1,792
|$648
|$13,988
|Depreciation
|$16,849
|$8,416
|$6,874
|$7,708
|$6,736
|$46,583
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,128
|$17,061
|$14,207
|$17,223
|$15,555
|$93,174
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 LS 500h Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,794
|$1,857
|$1,922
|$1,989
|$2,058
|$9,621
|Maintenance
|$284
|$1,275
|$847
|$3,567
|$3,643
|$9,616
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$480
|$737
|$1,218
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,895
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$4,083
|Financing
|$4,909
|$3,947
|$2,922
|$1,828
|$661
|$14,268
|Depreciation
|$17,186
|$8,584
|$7,011
|$7,862
|$6,871
|$47,515
|Fuel
|$1,642
|$1,691
|$1,742
|$1,794
|$1,848
|$8,718
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,711
|$17,402
|$14,491
|$17,567
|$15,866
|$95,037
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 LS 500h
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Lexus LS 500h in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2020 Lexus LS 500h info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020
- 2020 Lexus LX 570
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 5 Series
- 2020 7 Series
- 2019 Rio
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2019 Tesla Model 3
- 2019 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 A4
- Acura TLX 2020
- 2019 Acura TLX