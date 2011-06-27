Used 2018 Lexus LS 500 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
LS 500 Sedan
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$75,247*
Total Cash Price
$63,762
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$76,752*
Total Cash Price
$65,037
F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$103,088*
Total Cash Price
$87,354
F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$106,098*
Total Cash Price
$89,904
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 LS 500 Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,284
|$1,322
|$1,362
|$6,424
|Maintenance
|$1,222
|$801
|$3,444
|$2,139
|$2,185
|$9,791
|Repairs
|$0
|$472
|$725
|$781
|$839
|$2,817
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,366
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,550
|Financing
|$3,429
|$2,758
|$2,041
|$1,277
|$462
|$9,967
|Depreciation
|$11,699
|$6,350
|$5,590
|$4,955
|$4,446
|$33,040
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,745
|$13,547
|$15,060
|$12,508
|$11,387
|$75,247
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 LS 500 Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,310
|$1,348
|$1,389
|$6,552
|Maintenance
|$1,246
|$817
|$3,513
|$2,182
|$2,229
|$9,987
|Repairs
|$0
|$481
|$740
|$797
|$856
|$2,873
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,433
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,621
|Financing
|$3,498
|$2,813
|$2,082
|$1,303
|$471
|$10,166
|Depreciation
|$11,933
|$6,477
|$5,702
|$5,054
|$4,535
|$33,701
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,200
|$13,818
|$15,361
|$12,758
|$11,615
|$76,752
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 LS 500 Sedan F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,658
|$1,707
|$1,759
|$1,811
|$1,866
|$8,801
|Maintenance
|$1,674
|$1,097
|$4,718
|$2,930
|$2,993
|$13,414
|Repairs
|$0
|$647
|$993
|$1,070
|$1,149
|$3,859
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,611
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,864
|Financing
|$4,698
|$3,778
|$2,796
|$1,749
|$633
|$13,655
|Depreciation
|$16,028
|$8,700
|$7,658
|$6,788
|$6,091
|$45,265
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,161
|$18,559
|$20,632
|$17,136
|$15,600
|$103,088
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 LS 500 Sedan F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,706
|$1,757
|$1,810
|$1,864
|$1,920
|$9,058
|Maintenance
|$1,723
|$1,129
|$4,856
|$3,016
|$3,081
|$13,805
|Repairs
|$0
|$666
|$1,022
|$1,101
|$1,183
|$3,972
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,746
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$5,006
|Financing
|$4,835
|$3,889
|$2,878
|$1,801
|$651
|$14,053
|Depreciation
|$16,496
|$8,954
|$7,882
|$6,987
|$6,269
|$46,586
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,070
|$19,101
|$21,235
|$17,636
|$16,056
|$106,098
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Lexus LS 500 in Virginia is:not available
