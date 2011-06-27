Used 2015 Lexus LS 460 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
LS 460 Sedan
Crafted Line 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$65,620*
Total Cash Price
$35,886
4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,333*
Total Cash Price
$35,182
Crafted Line 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$88,136*
Total Cash Price
$48,199
L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$90,710*
Total Cash Price
$49,607
L 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$88,780*
Total Cash Price
$48,551
4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$66,906*
Total Cash Price
$36,589
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 LS 460 Sedan Crafted Line 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,235
|$1,272
|$1,311
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$6,558
|Maintenance
|$2,018
|$1,428
|$1,503
|$3,104
|$3,256
|$11,309
|Repairs
|$619
|$662
|$712
|$765
|$823
|$3,581
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,919
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,106
|Financing
|$1,930
|$1,552
|$1,149
|$719
|$260
|$5,610
|Depreciation
|$9,066
|$4,829
|$4,125
|$3,517
|$3,000
|$24,536
|Fuel
|$2,245
|$2,312
|$2,382
|$2,453
|$2,528
|$11,920
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,031
|$12,102
|$11,228
|$11,954
|$11,304
|$65,620
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 LS 460 Sedan 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,211
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$1,363
|$6,429
|Maintenance
|$1,978
|$1,400
|$1,474
|$3,043
|$3,192
|$11,087
|Repairs
|$607
|$649
|$698
|$750
|$807
|$3,511
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,881
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,065
|Financing
|$1,892
|$1,522
|$1,126
|$705
|$255
|$5,500
|Depreciation
|$8,888
|$4,734
|$4,044
|$3,448
|$2,941
|$24,055
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,658
|$11,865
|$11,008
|$11,720
|$11,082
|$64,333
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 LS 460 Sedan Crafted Line 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,659
|$1,708
|$1,760
|$1,813
|$1,867
|$8,808
|Maintenance
|$2,710
|$1,918
|$2,019
|$4,169
|$4,373
|$15,189
|Repairs
|$832
|$889
|$956
|$1,028
|$1,106
|$4,810
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,577
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,829
|Financing
|$2,592
|$2,085
|$1,543
|$966
|$349
|$7,535
|Depreciation
|$12,177
|$6,486
|$5,540
|$4,724
|$4,029
|$32,955
|Fuel
|$3,015
|$3,106
|$3,199
|$3,295
|$3,395
|$16,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,561
|$16,255
|$15,081
|$16,056
|$15,182
|$88,136
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 LS 460 Sedan L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,708
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,865
|$1,922
|$9,065
|Maintenance
|$2,789
|$1,974
|$2,078
|$4,291
|$4,501
|$15,633
|Repairs
|$856
|$915
|$984
|$1,058
|$1,138
|$4,951
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,652
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,912
|Financing
|$2,668
|$2,146
|$1,588
|$994
|$360
|$7,755
|Depreciation
|$12,532
|$6,675
|$5,702
|$4,862
|$4,147
|$33,918
|Fuel
|$3,103
|$3,196
|$3,292
|$3,391
|$3,494
|$16,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,308
|$16,730
|$15,521
|$16,525
|$15,626
|$90,710
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 LS 460 Sedan L 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,671
|$1,721
|$1,773
|$1,826
|$1,881
|$8,872
|Maintenance
|$2,730
|$1,932
|$2,034
|$4,199
|$4,405
|$15,300
|Repairs
|$838
|$896
|$963
|$1,035
|$1,114
|$4,845
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,596
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,850
|Financing
|$2,611
|$2,100
|$1,554
|$973
|$352
|$7,590
|Depreciation
|$12,265
|$6,533
|$5,581
|$4,758
|$4,059
|$33,196
|Fuel
|$3,037
|$3,128
|$3,222
|$3,319
|$3,420
|$16,127
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,748
|$16,374
|$15,191
|$16,174
|$15,293
|$88,780
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 LS 460 Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,259
|$1,297
|$1,336
|$1,376
|$1,418
|$6,686
|Maintenance
|$2,057
|$1,456
|$1,533
|$3,165
|$3,320
|$11,530
|Repairs
|$631
|$675
|$726
|$780
|$839
|$3,651
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,956
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,148
|Financing
|$1,968
|$1,583
|$1,171
|$733
|$265
|$5,720
|Depreciation
|$9,244
|$4,923
|$4,206
|$3,586
|$3,059
|$25,017
|Fuel
|$2,289
|$2,358
|$2,428
|$2,501
|$2,577
|$12,153
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,404
|$12,340
|$11,448
|$12,189
|$11,525
|$66,906
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 LS 460
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Lexus LS 460 in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2015 Lexus LS 460 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019