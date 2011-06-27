  1. Home
Used 2012 Lexus LS 460 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2012 LS 460
Overview
Starting MSRP
$69,935
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)355.2/510.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.2 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque344 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower357 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Comfort Plus Packageyes
Appearance Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Comfort Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
first aid kityes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
wood trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Premium Floor Matsyes
Navigation Systemyes
Navigation System/Mark Levinson Packageyes
Navigation System/Mark Levinson/Advanced Parking Guidance System Packageyes
Cargo Net - Envelopeyes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.7 in.
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
19" Chrome Wheel w/Tire Upgradeyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Door Edge Guardyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track63.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4597 lbs.
Gross weight5810 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.26 cd.
Length199.2 in.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume117.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.9 in.
Width73.8 in.
Rear track63.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Peridot Mica
  • Deep Sea Mica
  • Starfire Pearl
  • Satin Cashmere Metallic
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Mercury Metallic
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Obsidian
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray, premium leather
  • Parchment, premium leather
  • Alabaster, leather
  • Alabaster, premium leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Parchment, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/50R V tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
