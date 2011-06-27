Used 2006 Lexus LS 430 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Still one of the world's best cars. excelsior1 , 09/27/2014 41 of 41 people found this review helpful When the LS first appeared on the scene, it was so good that it scared Mercedes into over designing their cars resulting in reliability issues and the loss of the stately image that was their hallmark. Now the Lexus LS has become the standard bearer for those who want a solid, stately, reliable luxury car. The LS 430 executes this mission flawlessly, It rides beautifully, refreshing the driver with every trip. It handles any road surface well. The build quality and reliability are world class. Controls are simple and driver friendly. The Mercedes W126(1979-1991) had many similar traits for its time. I still own a Mercedes 1986 420 SEL and the Lexus LS 430 is its natural successor. Report Abuse

luxury tank TJ Sexton , 02/04/2016 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 6A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Built like a tank to last holds all the amenities of a true luxury sedan. Had this since day 1 brand new purchased from dealer for $65k, still running like a champ to this day. Hands down best luxury and reliability for ever penny I ever spent. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Excellence & Suggestions Lexus LS 430 , 10/15/2006 15 of 15 people found this review helpful The 2006 Lexus LS 430 has absolutely superb performance in a wide variety of driving situations. Recently, we drove to the top of Mt. Washington, NH. Going up the performance was excellent and even better coming down with the manual gear changes to meet the percent down-grade. Our trip of 2,400 miles averaged 28.2 MPG which is better than the manufacturer lists. This included the mountain driving in New England. Handling and sharp curves were sure and comfortable even in this non-sports car. The automatic climate control required only occasional single degree temperature adjustments from 80 degrees to 39 degrees at the top of Mt. Washington.

A masterpiece L Dean , 09/19/2006 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Riding and driving the LS 430 is like riding on a cloud powered by a jet! It is the most maintenance free vehicle I have ever owned.