2019 Lexus GS 300 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
GS 300 Sedan
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,087*
Total Cash Price
$42,165
F SPORT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,149*
Total Cash Price
$43,008
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 GS 300 Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,102
|$1,141
|$1,180
|$1,222
|$1,265
|$5,910
|Maintenance
|$255
|$1,060
|$617
|$2,905
|$1,475
|$6,312
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$496
|$762
|$1,258
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,729
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,893
|Financing
|$2,268
|$1,823
|$1,350
|$845
|$305
|$6,591
|Depreciation
|$6,476
|$4,557
|$3,722
|$4,173
|$3,648
|$22,576
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,440
|$10,280
|$8,618
|$11,441
|$9,308
|$53,087
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 GS 300 Sedan F SPORT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,124
|$1,164
|$1,204
|$1,246
|$1,290
|$6,028
|Maintenance
|$260
|$1,081
|$629
|$2,963
|$1,505
|$6,438
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$506
|$777
|$1,283
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,764
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,931
|Financing
|$2,313
|$1,859
|$1,377
|$862
|$311
|$6,723
|Depreciation
|$6,606
|$4,648
|$3,796
|$4,256
|$3,721
|$23,028
|Fuel
|$1,642
|$1,691
|$1,742
|$1,794
|$1,848
|$8,718
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,709
|$10,486
|$8,790
|$11,670
|$9,494
|$54,149
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
