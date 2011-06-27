Used 2012 Lexus ES 350 Consumer Reviews

U.S. Coast Guard , 12/18/2015 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

While I have not owned my car since new, it has been such a great experience from both the performance aspects of both the car and the dealership, Lexus of Omaha. I have been a loyal Buick owner for 15 years and when it came time to replace my Park Avenue Ultra, I cringed. Buick no longer makes the Park Avenue and I have not been thrilled with their latest offerings. Reliability and longevity were my criteria in selecting my new car. So many people that have owned a Lexus product swear by the reliability of the cars. One owner I talked to was on their third Lexus having got 430,000 miles on the first one, and 375,000 miles on the second with no transmission problems. Consumer reports also rates the Lexus brand as having a good track record for reliability. I chose to go with a pre-owned Lexus ES 350 with 44,000 miles. Having the warranty from the Lexus dealer was added peace of mind. The ride comfort, low cabin noise level, and acceleration made missing the Park Avenue for just those reasons relieve me from my angst. Driving is part of my job as a manager and all-around comfort and performance are of major importance. The other aspect of owning a Lexus has been the experience of how I have been treated by everyone at the dealership, especially Rob, the general manager. I had reservations about not driving an American made car, but the way the dealership has gone out of their way to make sure I was happy has been absolutely exceptional and without peer in my all my years. This is the way we used to do business in this country by taking care of the customer, and in my mind, this removed any anxieties I had of not buying an American car. My fiancee having been witness to my experience, decided to get a new Lexus from Rob and his team. In doing so, she gave up the albatross of high cost of ownership that comes with every BMW, where the cost of service borders upon being absurd. I am so totally sold. The dedication and service that Lexus of Omaha has shown to me by exceeding my expectations makes the dedication to the Lexus product and people all that easier and gratifying.