Used 2012 Lexus ES 350 Consumer Reviews
Great highway mileage
Last weekend my 2012 ES 350 actually exceeded the advertised MPH (19 city, 28 hwy). I drove from New Orleans back to Houston, setting cruise at 70mph. After arriving at Houston I calculated the miles-per-gallon and 33 MPG is what I got out of my car !
Amazing Car
This is my 3rd Es 350, 2005,2009, now 2012,the exterior has never looked better, bought 2012 because did not like interior of 2013 coming out in August.The ride is quite and very comfortable, standard sound system is fabulous . car now uses regular unleaded, previous Es 350's required premium, car is quick,quite and reliable,get many compliments on the way my car looks, bought dark gray. Sticker 39.109- worth every penny.Got a great deal from Bredemann Lexus in Glenview Illinois [non-permissible content removed].
Great car for reliability, depreciation & comfort
I recently purchased a 2012 ES 350 with 57,000 miles. A little squeak coming from the belt so I'll get that changed. If it was the water pump that was squeaking, that would have been an expensive fix. (check the water pump before you buy) Overall it's a great car. It'll probably depreciate at a rate of $1000 a year which is great. First 6 years it lost $20-$25K of its value...about $3500 a year. The next 6 years should lose about $6000. Also I would recommend getting a 2011 or 2012 since these cars accept regular gas instead of premium like the 2007-2010. It does like drinking gas, especially during local driving. For comfort and safety, this is a great car to get.
All Around A Great Experince
While I have not owned my car since new, it has been such a great experience from both the performance aspects of both the car and the dealership, Lexus of Omaha. I have been a loyal Buick owner for 15 years and when it came time to replace my Park Avenue Ultra, I cringed. Buick no longer makes the Park Avenue and I have not been thrilled with their latest offerings. Reliability and longevity were my criteria in selecting my new car. So many people that have owned a Lexus product swear by the reliability of the cars. One owner I talked to was on their third Lexus having got 430,000 miles on the first one, and 375,000 miles on the second with no transmission problems. Consumer reports also rates the Lexus brand as having a good track record for reliability. I chose to go with a pre-owned Lexus ES 350 with 44,000 miles. Having the warranty from the Lexus dealer was added peace of mind. The ride comfort, low cabin noise level, and acceleration made missing the Park Avenue for just those reasons relieve me from my angst. Driving is part of my job as a manager and all-around comfort and performance are of major importance. The other aspect of owning a Lexus has been the experience of how I have been treated by everyone at the dealership, especially Rob, the general manager. I had reservations about not driving an American made car, but the way the dealership has gone out of their way to make sure I was happy has been absolutely exceptional and without peer in my all my years. This is the way we used to do business in this country by taking care of the customer, and in my mind, this removed any anxieties I had of not buying an American car. My fiancee having been witness to my experience, decided to get a new Lexus from Rob and his team. In doing so, she gave up the albatross of high cost of ownership that comes with every BMW, where the cost of service borders upon being absurd. I am so totally sold. The dedication and service that Lexus of Omaha has shown to me by exceeding my expectations makes the dedication to the Lexus product and people all that easier and gratifying.
2012 ES 350 is a solid value
I have 3,000 miles on my 2012 ES which replaced an 02 GS 300 with 236k miles on it which replaced a 95 ES 300 with 170k on it. These cars last! the current car is pretty and quick and quiet, but offers no drama. It does everything well but the handling reminds me of my dad's Buicks-well, that may be an exaggeration, but not by much. Apart from that, the 3.5 v6 is plenty quick and the fit and finish are very fine. The std audio system with blue tooth and navi are very functional. You can easily understand them. Seating is good for long hauls-i did 1,600 miles in a week and no problems. I like it but on a country road with twisties, I miss my GS. and that new GS just knocks me out but its $$$,
