  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus ES 300h
  4. 2020 Lexus ES 300h
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Lexus ES 300h Base Features & Specs

More about the 2020 ES 300h
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,810
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG44
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,810
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Ad
2 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Lexus ES 300h
VIEW OFFERS
Lexus.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,810
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)43/44 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)567.6/580.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG44
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,810
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,810
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,810
Navigation Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Navigation w/Mark Levinson Audio Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,810
Pioneer premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,810
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,810
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,810
Wireless Chargeryes
Cargo Netyes
Wood & Leather Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
F SPORT Key Glovesyes
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Wood Trimyes
Mark Levinson Audioyes
Wood Trim w/Ambient Lightingyes
10.2" Head-Up Display (HUD)yes
Carpet Trunk Matyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Heated Wood & Leather Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Key Glovesyes
Power Rear Sunshadeyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,810
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,810
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,810
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room39.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,810
Triple Beam LED Headlightsyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Door Edge Film by 3Myes
18" Split 10-Spoke Machined Finish Wheelsyes
Illuminated Trunk Sillyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
F SPORT Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Hands-Free Power Open and Close Trunkyes
Paint Protection Film by 3Myes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,810
Maximum cargo capacity16.7 cu.ft.
Length195.9 in.
Curb weight3704 lbs.
Gross weight4740 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Height56.9 in.
EPA interior volume114.1 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1036 lbs.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,810
Exterior Colors
  • Atomic Silver
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Caviar
  • Sunlit Green
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Moonbeam Beige Metallic
  • Nightfall Mica
  • Obsidian
  • Silver Lining Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Chateau, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Flaxen, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,810
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
215/55R17 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,810
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,810
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.

Related 2020 Lexus ES 300h Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars