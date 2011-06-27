Used 2007 Land Rover Range Rover SUV Consumer Reviews
07 Range Rover
This is my second Range Rover, having replaced my 2004 with a 2007. Having read reviews only after the purchase of the first, I was a bit skeptical. However, I have found my reservations totally unwarranted. As long as Land Rover maintains the current level of quality control, I will never drive anything else. The styling goes without saying, only surpassed by drive responsivness and passeger comfort. Often labelled a gas guzzler, it is no more so than any other SUV in its league. There is a reason the current Range Rover has become an icon. It is just that good.
30,000 mile review
I originally leased this vehicle for 30 months for a monthly cost of $1,375 (CA tax). The lease just expired and I bought the car (Chase financing 60 months $840 a month). I had owned Mercedes (E and S class)for 10 years and was nervous about getting into a LR. This has honestly been the most reliable and fulfilling vehicle I have ever owned (which is why I bought out the lease). I've had two problems: electric mirrors got out of alignment (five minute fix) and driver side seat wiring failed (two day drop off). Service experience (Land Rover Newport Beach) is a joy - quick in/out - local Mercedes service was a good hour from drop off to rental car. I am very happy!
Best luxury SUV
I personally think this is the best looking SUV, period. The car puts a smile on my face everytime I look at it. I only had 2 minor problems with the car: front passenger headlight was fogging up during rain (dealer replaced it under warranty) and the steering wouldn't auto-decline to preset position when you start the car once in a while (dealer reset the computer and no problems after that).
Third time is the charm
Bought an 03-had problems, bought an 05-it was a better vehicle. Just bought the 07 and I think Land Rover finally got it right. The new suspension is noticeably tighter with less body roll around corners and the new seats "hug me" better than my other 2 RR's. Also considered the MB S550 4matic, although it's comparing apples and oranges, I felt the RR offered similar luxury with more overall safety for my family. My only complaints are that the still too complicated radio/nav system is located too far away from the driving position, although I'm 6'2" the stretch is uncomfortable. And the back- up camera picture quality is terrible. I'd also like to see a diesel option.
Love my 2007 HSE
Awesome car, turns heads, fun to drive, easy to operate. Re-sale value is the pits. Averages 15 mpg which is not bad considering how big it is. Awesome boat tower, you will never get stuck on the ramp. Definitely would buy one again. Due to cost of maintenace, makes buying on still in warranty or new very attractive. My only proplem has been defective head & tailight assemblies that fog up. Of course dealers say they are not fogged when you take it in. So take pictures!
