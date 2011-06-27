2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar SUV Consumer Reviews
I disagree
Just bought a velar 2020 380 HSE Dynamic and couldn't be happier. When driving it feels like Im gliding and just gets better with the increase in speed. Im a network engineer and deal with technology. The infotainment is easy to navigate, all you have to do is sit down and get a feel for it. Ai have everything included and believe the price is worth every penny. I also went ahead and I got an extended warranty and extra stuff just in case. Im really good with maintaning my vehicle so I have no worries. I believe that a lot of the issues have been fixed and honeslty, you should never buy the first models. Thats why I waited till next years came out.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2020 Ranger Rover Velar - Great Deal
Cross shopped a variety of brands and price per feature was very competitive, did not get a better price for this size of SUV form BMW, Mercedes or Audi. Dealer offered me a sizeable discount on a factory order plus 0.9% financing. Overall very satisfied. Wifi module did not work on day one & it was immediately replaced based on the 4 year or 80,000 km warranty. Best looking SUV out there! Only downside is fuel consumption which for the 0-60 in 5 something seconds is expected. Would purchase again.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Range Rover Velar
Related 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020