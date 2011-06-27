2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar SUV Consumer Reviews

LouisG , 11/09/2019 P380 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

Just bought a velar 2020 380 HSE Dynamic and couldn't be happier. When driving it feels like Im gliding and just gets better with the increase in speed. Im a network engineer and deal with technology. The infotainment is easy to navigate, all you have to do is sit down and get a feel for it. Ai have everything included and believe the price is worth every penny. I also went ahead and I got an extended warranty and extra stuff just in case. Im really good with maintaning my vehicle so I have no worries. I believe that a lot of the issues have been fixed and honeslty, you should never buy the first models. Thats why I waited till next years came out.