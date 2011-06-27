Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Range Rover Sport SUV
HST Limited Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$106,685*
Total Cash Price
$57,421
Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$106,685*
Total Cash Price
$57,421
SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$92,404*
Total Cash Price
$49,734
SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$87,364*
Total Cash Price
$47,022
SVR 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$118,446*
Total Cash Price
$63,750
Supercharged Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$123,486*
Total Cash Price
$66,463
Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$120,126*
Total Cash Price
$64,655
Supercharged Dynamic Limited Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$92,404*
Total Cash Price
$49,734
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$84,004*
Total Cash Price
$45,213
HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$112,565*
Total Cash Price
$60,585
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Range Rover Sport SUV HST Limited Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,337
|$1,378
|$1,419
|$1,462
|$1,505
|$7,101
|Maintenance
|$3,598
|$1,900
|$2,697
|$2,851
|$3,816
|$14,863
|Repairs
|$3,551
|$3,796
|$4,093
|$4,409
|$4,747
|$20,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,051
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,284
|Financing
|$3,089
|$2,483
|$1,839
|$1,149
|$417
|$8,976
|Depreciation
|$13,376
|$7,038
|$6,194
|$5,489
|$4,926
|$37,023
|Fuel
|$2,795
|$2,879
|$2,965
|$3,054
|$3,147
|$14,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,796
|$19,533
|$19,266
|$18,473
|$18,617
|$106,685
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Range Rover Sport SUV Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,337
|$1,378
|$1,419
|$1,462
|$1,505
|$7,101
|Maintenance
|$3,598
|$1,900
|$2,697
|$2,851
|$3,816
|$14,863
|Repairs
|$3,551
|$3,796
|$4,093
|$4,409
|$4,747
|$20,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,051
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,284
|Financing
|$3,089
|$2,483
|$1,839
|$1,149
|$417
|$8,976
|Depreciation
|$13,376
|$7,038
|$6,194
|$5,489
|$4,926
|$37,023
|Fuel
|$2,795
|$2,879
|$2,965
|$3,054
|$3,147
|$14,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,796
|$19,533
|$19,266
|$18,473
|$18,617
|$106,685
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Range Rover Sport SUV SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,158
|$1,194
|$1,229
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$6,150
|Maintenance
|$3,116
|$1,646
|$2,336
|$2,470
|$3,306
|$12,873
|Repairs
|$3,076
|$3,288
|$3,545
|$3,819
|$4,112
|$17,840
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,642
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,845
|Financing
|$2,675
|$2,151
|$1,593
|$996
|$361
|$7,775
|Depreciation
|$11,585
|$6,096
|$5,365
|$4,754
|$4,267
|$32,067
|Fuel
|$2,421
|$2,494
|$2,569
|$2,646
|$2,726
|$12,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,674
|$16,918
|$16,687
|$16,001
|$16,125
|$92,404
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Range Rover Sport SUV SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$1,162
|$1,197
|$1,232
|$5,815
|Maintenance
|$2,946
|$1,556
|$2,209
|$2,335
|$3,125
|$12,171
|Repairs
|$2,908
|$3,109
|$3,352
|$3,611
|$3,888
|$16,867
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,498
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,689
|Financing
|$2,529
|$2,033
|$1,506
|$941
|$341
|$7,351
|Depreciation
|$10,953
|$5,764
|$5,072
|$4,495
|$4,034
|$30,318
|Fuel
|$2,289
|$2,358
|$2,428
|$2,501
|$2,577
|$12,153
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,219
|$15,995
|$15,777
|$15,128
|$15,245
|$87,364
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Range Rover Sport SUV SVR 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,485
|$1,530
|$1,575
|$1,623
|$1,671
|$7,883
|Maintenance
|$3,995
|$2,109
|$2,995
|$3,165
|$4,237
|$16,501
|Repairs
|$3,942
|$4,214
|$4,544
|$4,896
|$5,271
|$22,867
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,387
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,646
|Financing
|$3,429
|$2,757
|$2,042
|$1,276
|$462
|$9,966
|Depreciation
|$14,850
|$7,814
|$6,877
|$6,094
|$5,469
|$41,104
|Fuel
|$3,103
|$3,196
|$3,292
|$3,391
|$3,494
|$16,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,191
|$21,686
|$21,390
|$20,510
|$20,669
|$118,446
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Range Rover Sport SUV Supercharged Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,548
|$1,595
|$1,642
|$1,692
|$1,742
|$8,219
|Maintenance
|$4,165
|$2,199
|$3,122
|$3,300
|$4,417
|$17,203
|Repairs
|$4,110
|$4,394
|$4,738
|$5,104
|$5,495
|$23,840
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,531
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,801
|Financing
|$3,575
|$2,874
|$2,129
|$1,330
|$482
|$10,390
|Depreciation
|$15,482
|$8,147
|$7,169
|$6,353
|$5,702
|$42,853
|Fuel
|$3,235
|$3,332
|$3,432
|$3,535
|$3,643
|$17,178
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,646
|$22,609
|$22,300
|$21,383
|$21,549
|$123,486
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Range Rover Sport SUV Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,506
|$1,552
|$1,597
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$7,995
|Maintenance
|$4,051
|$2,139
|$3,037
|$3,210
|$4,297
|$16,735
|Repairs
|$3,998
|$4,274
|$4,609
|$4,965
|$5,345
|$23,192
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,435
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$3,698
|Financing
|$3,478
|$2,796
|$2,071
|$1,294
|$469
|$10,107
|Depreciation
|$15,061
|$7,925
|$6,974
|$6,180
|$5,547
|$41,687
|Fuel
|$3,147
|$3,242
|$3,339
|$3,439
|$3,544
|$16,711
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,676
|$21,993
|$21,693
|$20,801
|$20,962
|$120,126
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Range Rover Sport SUV Supercharged Dynamic Limited Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,158
|$1,194
|$1,229
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$6,150
|Maintenance
|$3,116
|$1,646
|$2,336
|$2,470
|$3,306
|$12,873
|Repairs
|$3,076
|$3,288
|$3,545
|$3,819
|$4,112
|$17,840
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,642
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,845
|Financing
|$2,675
|$2,151
|$1,593
|$996
|$361
|$7,775
|Depreciation
|$11,585
|$6,096
|$5,365
|$4,754
|$4,267
|$32,067
|Fuel
|$2,421
|$2,494
|$2,569
|$2,646
|$2,726
|$12,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,674
|$16,918
|$16,687
|$16,001
|$16,125
|$92,404
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Range Rover Sport SUV HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$1,185
|$5,591
|Maintenance
|$2,833
|$1,496
|$2,124
|$2,245
|$3,005
|$11,703
|Repairs
|$2,796
|$2,989
|$3,223
|$3,472
|$3,738
|$16,218
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,402
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,586
|Financing
|$2,432
|$1,955
|$1,448
|$905
|$328
|$7,068
|Depreciation
|$10,532
|$5,542
|$4,877
|$4,322
|$3,879
|$29,152
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,249
|$15,380
|$15,170
|$14,546
|$14,659
|$84,004
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Range Rover Sport SUV HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,411
|$1,454
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,588
|$7,492
|Maintenance
|$3,796
|$2,005
|$2,846
|$3,008
|$4,027
|$15,682
|Repairs
|$3,747
|$4,005
|$4,319
|$4,652
|$5,009
|$21,732
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,219
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$3,465
|Financing
|$3,259
|$2,620
|$1,940
|$1,213
|$440
|$9,471
|Depreciation
|$14,113
|$7,426
|$6,535
|$5,791
|$5,198
|$39,064
|Fuel
|$2,949
|$3,038
|$3,129
|$3,223
|$3,321
|$15,659
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,494
|$20,609
|$20,328
|$19,492
|$19,643
|$112,565
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Range Rover Sport
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019