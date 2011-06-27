  1. Home
Used 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Range Rover Sport
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$86,345
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
$86,345
full time 4WDyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$86,345
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)276.0/391.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$86,345
Torque461 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower510 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$86,345
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$86,345
Autobiography Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$86,345
17 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
825 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$86,345
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$86,345
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$86,345
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Ebony Headlineryes
Instrumentation
compassyes
$86,345
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$86,345
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$86,345
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$86,345
Black Brembo Brake Calipersyes
20" 5-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Style 8yes
20" 5-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Style 10yes
Measurements
Front track63.1 in.
$86,345
Front track63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight5816 lbs.
Gross weight6889 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Angle of approach30.3 degrees
Maximum payload1126 lbs.
Angle of departure26.0 degrees
Length188.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height70.4 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width78.8 in.
Rear track63.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$86,345
Exterior Colors
  • Orkney Grey Metallic
  • Baltic Blue Metallic
  • Nara Bronze Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Cirrus w/Ebony Insert, premium leather
  • Arabica w/Almond Insert, premium leather
  • Pimento w/Ebony Inserts, premium leather
  • Lunar w/Ebony Insert, premium leather
  • Tan w/Ebony Insert, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Ivory Insert, premium leather
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Lunar Insert, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Ivory w/Ebony Insert, premium leather
  • Almond, premium leather
  • Ivory w/Ocean Insert, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Tan, premium leather
  • Ivory w/Lunar Insert, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Arabica, premium leather
  • Almond w/Nutmeg Insert, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Null tiresyes
$86,345
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
275/40R20 106Y tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$86,345
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$86,345
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
