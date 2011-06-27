Used 1995 Land Rover Discovery Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)257.4/351.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.4 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque232 lb-ft @ 3100 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room39.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity70 cu.ft.
Length178.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity7700 lbs.
Curb weight4379 lbs.
Height77.4 in.
Maximum payload1700.0 lbs.
Wheel base100.0 in.
Width70.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Caprice Metallic
  • Beluga Black
  • Alpine White
  • Portofino Red
