2020 Land Rover Defender Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Defender
Overview
Starting MSRP
$68,350
Starting MSRP
$62,250
Starting MSRP
$53,350
Engine TypeHybridHybridGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 4
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$68,350
Starting MSRP
$62,250
Starting MSRP
$53,350
full time 4WDyesyesyes
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
descent controlyesyesyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$68,350
Starting MSRP
$62,250
Starting MSRP
$53,350
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.23.8 gal.23.8 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$68,350
Starting MSRP
$62,250
Starting MSRP
$53,350
Torque406 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm406 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm295 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower395 hp @ 5500 rpm395 hp @ 5500 rpm296 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle42.1 ft.42.1 ft.42.1 ft.
Valves242416
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeHybridHybridGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$68,350
Starting MSRP
$62,250
Starting MSRP
$53,350
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesno
front fog/driving lightsyesyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$68,350
Starting MSRP
$62,250
Starting MSRP
$53,350
Cold Climate Packageyesyesyes
Explorer Packyesyesyes
Rear Seat Convenience Pack w/o Baseyesyesyes
Wheel Protection Pack - Black Locksyesyesyes
Appearance Packyesyesyes
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5-Seat)yesyesyes
Off-Road Packyesyesyes
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5+2-Seat)yesyesyes
Urban Packyesyesyes
Country Packyesyesyes
Smoker's Packageyesyesyes
Advanced Off-Road Capability Packageyesyesyes
Black Packyesyesyes
Towing Packyesyesyes
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5-Seat)yesyesyes
Urban Pack w/Undershieldyesyesyes
Adventure Packyesyesyes
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5+2-Seat)yesyesyes
Comfort and Convenience Packyesyesyes
Driver Assist Packnoyesyes
Premium Upgrade Interior Packnoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$68,350
Starting MSRP
$62,250
Starting MSRP
$53,350
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyesno
Meridian premium brand speakersyesyesno
400 watts stereo outputyesyesno
11 total speakersyesyesno
180-watt audio outputnonoyes
6 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$68,350
Starting MSRP
$62,250
Starting MSRP
$53,350
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
adaptive cruise controlyesnono
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
front, side, and rear view camerayesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
cruise controlnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$68,350
Starting MSRP
$62,250
Starting MSRP
$53,350
hands-free entryyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$68,350
Starting MSRP
$62,250
Starting MSRP
$53,350
Heated Third Rowyesyesyes
Head-Up Displayyesnono
Activity Keyyesyesyes
3-Zone Climate Control w/Chilleryesyesyes
40/20/40 Folding Heated Rear Seats w/Center Armrestyesyesyes
Meridian 825 Watt Premium Surround Sound Audio Systemyesnono
16-Way Climate Front Row Seatsyesnono
Third Rowyesyesyes
Loadspace Railsyesyesyes
Loadspace Partition Netyesyesyes
Front Jump Seatyesyesyes
Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Planyesyesyes
SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radioyesyesyes
Cabin Air Ionizationyesyesyes
60/40 Load Through Heated Rear Seats w/Manual Slide, Recline and Center Armrestyesyesyes
Air Quality Sensoryesyesyes
60/40 Load Through Climate Rear Seats w/Manual Slide, Recline and Center Armrestyesyesyes
60/40 Load Through Rear Seats w/Manual Slide, Recline and Center Armrestyesyesyes
14-Way Heated Front Row Seatsnoyesno
14-Way Climate Front Row Seatsnoyesno
12-Way Heated Front Row Seatsnonoyes
ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirrornonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$68,350
Starting MSRP
$62,250
Starting MSRP
$53,350
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$68,350
Starting MSRP
$62,250
Starting MSRP
$53,350
10 -way power passenger seatyesnono
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesno
premium leatheryesnono
driver cooled seatyesnono
multi-level heating driver seatyesnono
passenger cooled seatyesnono
Front leg room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
10 -way power driver seatyesnono
Front head room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnono
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front shoulder room60.8 in.60.8 in.60.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
8 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
8 -way power driver seatnoyesno
leather/clothnoyesyes
2 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnonoyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnonoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
2 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$68,350
Starting MSRP
$62,250
Starting MSRP
$53,350
Rear head room40.4 in.40.4 in.40.4 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room59.2 in.59.2 in.59.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$68,350
Starting MSRP
$62,250
Starting MSRP
$53,350
19" 6 Spoke 'Style 6010' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finishyesyesno
19" 6 Spoke 'Style 6009' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finishyesyesyes
22" Full Size Spare Wheelyesyesyes
Off-Road Tiresyesyesyes
Satin Wrapyesyesyes
22" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyesyesyes
19" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 6010' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyesyesyes
22" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finishyesyesyes
Trailer Hitch w/Electrical Connectoryesyesyes
20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finishyesyesyes
20" 6 Spoke 'Style 6011' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyesyesyes
20" 6 Spoke 'Style 5094' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finishyesnoyes
19" Full Size Spare Wheelyesyesno
20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5095' Wheels w/Gloss Dark Grey & Contrast Diamond Turned Finishnoyesyes
Opening Panoramic Sunroofnoyesyes
18" Full Size Spare Wheelnonoyes
18" 8 Split-Spoke 'Style 5093' Steel Wheels w/Gloss White Finishnonoyes
18" Full Size Spare Steel Wheelnonoyes
20" Full Size Spare Wheelnonoyes
Fog Lightsnonoyes
18" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5094' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finishnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$68,350
Starting MSRP
$62,250
Starting MSRP
$53,350
Angle of departure37.7 degrees37.7 degrees37.7 degrees
Length197.6 in.197.6 in.197.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity8201 lbs.8201 lbs.7716 lbs.
Curb weight5035 lbs.5035 lbs.4815 lbs.
Gross weight6975 lbs.6975 lbs.6845 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.0 cu.ft.34.0 cu.ft.34.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.6 in.8.6 in.8.6 in.
Angle of approach30.1 degrees30.1 degrees30.1 degrees
Height77.5 in.77.5 in.77.5 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.118.9 in.118.9 in.
Width79.1 in.79.1 in.79.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$68,350
Starting MSRP
$62,250
Starting MSRP
$53,350
Exterior Colors
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Tasman Blue Metallic
  • Pangea Green Metallic
  • Gondwana Stone Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Tasman Blue Metallic
  • Pangea Green Metallic
  • Gondwana Stone Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Tasman Blue Metallic
  • Pangea Green Metallic
  • Gondwana Stone Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Santorini Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Acorn/Lunar, premium leather
  • Khaki/Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Acorn/Lunar, premium leather
  • Khaki/Ebony, premium leather
  • Acorn/Lunar, leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Khaki/Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Acorn/Lunar, premium leather
  • Khaki/Ebony, premium leather
  • Acorn/Lunar, leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Khaki/Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$68,350
Starting MSRP
$62,250
Starting MSRP
$53,350
255/60R20 tiresyesyesno
outside rear mounted spare tireyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyesyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyesyesno
255/65R19 tiresnonoyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$68,350
Starting MSRP
$62,250
Starting MSRP
$53,350
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$68,350
Starting MSRP
$62,250
Starting MSRP
$53,350
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Defender InventorySee Defender InventorySee Defender Inventory

