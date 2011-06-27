2020 Land Rover Defender Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$68,350
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Hybrid
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Inline 4
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$68,350
|full time 4WD
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$68,350
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.8 gal.
|23.8 gal.
|23.8 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$68,350
|Torque
|406 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|406 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|295 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|395 hp @ 5500 rpm
|395 hp @ 5500 rpm
|296 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|42.1 ft.
|42.1 ft.
|42.1 ft.
|Valves
|24
|24
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Hybrid
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$68,350
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|no
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$68,350
|Cold Climate Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Explorer Pack
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seat Convenience Pack w/o Base
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Wheel Protection Pack - Black Locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Appearance Pack
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5-Seat)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Off-Road Pack
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5+2-Seat)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Urban Pack
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Country Pack
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Smoker's Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Advanced Off-Road Capability Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Black Pack
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Towing Pack
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5-Seat)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Urban Pack w/Undershield
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Adventure Pack
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5+2-Seat)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort and Convenience Pack
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Driver Assist Pack
|no
|yes
|yes
|Premium Upgrade Interior Pack
|no
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$68,350
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|yes
|no
|Meridian premium brand speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|400 watts stereo output
|yes
|yes
|no
|11 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|180-watt audio output
|no
|no
|yes
|6 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$68,350
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|no
|no
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|no
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$68,350
|hands-free entry
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$68,350
|Heated Third Row
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Head-Up Display
|yes
|no
|no
|Activity Key
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3-Zone Climate Control w/Chiller
|yes
|yes
|yes
|40/20/40 Folding Heated Rear Seats w/Center Armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Meridian 825 Watt Premium Surround Sound Audio System
|yes
|no
|no
|16-Way Climate Front Row Seats
|yes
|no
|no
|Third Row
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Loadspace Rails
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Loadspace Partition Net
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Jump Seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan
|yes
|yes
|yes
|SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cabin Air Ionization
|yes
|yes
|yes
|60/40 Load Through Heated Rear Seats w/Manual Slide, Recline and Center Armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air Quality Sensor
|yes
|yes
|yes
|60/40 Load Through Climate Rear Seats w/Manual Slide, Recline and Center Armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|60/40 Load Through Rear Seats w/Manual Slide, Recline and Center Armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|14-Way Heated Front Row Seats
|no
|yes
|no
|14-Way Climate Front Row Seats
|no
|yes
|no
|12-Way Heated Front Row Seats
|no
|no
|yes
|ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$68,350
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$68,350
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|no
|no
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|premium leather
|yes
|no
|no
|driver cooled seat
|yes
|no
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|passenger cooled seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Front leg room
|39.1 in.
|39.1 in.
|39.1 in.
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Front head room
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front shoulder room
|60.8 in.
|60.8 in.
|60.8 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|no
|8 -way power passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|leather/cloth
|no
|yes
|yes
|2 -way power passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|no
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|no
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|2 -way power driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$68,350
|Rear head room
|40.4 in.
|40.4 in.
|40.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.1 in.
|39.1 in.
|39.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|59.2 in.
|59.2 in.
|59.2 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$68,350
|19" 6 Spoke 'Style 6010' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish
|yes
|yes
|no
|19" 6 Spoke 'Style 6009' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish
|yes
|yes
|yes
|22" Full Size Spare Wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Off-Road Tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Satin Wrap
|yes
|yes
|yes
|22" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish
|yes
|yes
|yes
|19" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 6010' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish
|yes
|yes
|yes
|22" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Trailer Hitch w/Electrical Connector
|yes
|yes
|yes
|20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish
|yes
|yes
|yes
|20" 6 Spoke 'Style 6011' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish
|yes
|yes
|yes
|20" 6 Spoke 'Style 5094' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish
|yes
|no
|yes
|19" Full Size Spare Wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5095' Wheels w/Gloss Dark Grey & Contrast Diamond Turned Finish
|no
|yes
|yes
|Opening Panoramic Sunroof
|no
|yes
|yes
|18" Full Size Spare Wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|18" 8 Split-Spoke 'Style 5093' Steel Wheels w/Gloss White Finish
|no
|no
|yes
|18" Full Size Spare Steel Wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|20" Full Size Spare Wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|Fog Lights
|no
|no
|yes
|18" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5094' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$68,350
|Angle of departure
|37.7 degrees
|37.7 degrees
|37.7 degrees
|Length
|197.6 in.
|197.6 in.
|197.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|8201 lbs.
|8201 lbs.
|7716 lbs.
|Curb weight
|5035 lbs.
|5035 lbs.
|4815 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6975 lbs.
|6975 lbs.
|6845 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|34.0 cu.ft.
|34.0 cu.ft.
|34.0 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.6 in.
|8.6 in.
|8.6 in.
|Angle of approach
|30.1 degrees
|30.1 degrees
|30.1 degrees
|Height
|77.5 in.
|77.5 in.
|77.5 in.
|Wheel base
|118.9 in.
|118.9 in.
|118.9 in.
|Width
|79.1 in.
|79.1 in.
|79.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$68,350
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$68,350
|255/60R20 tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|outside rear mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|20 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|255/65R19 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|19 x 8.0 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$68,350
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$68,350
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
