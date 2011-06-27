  1. Home
Used 2013 Lamborghini Aventador Features & Specs

Overview
$387,000
$441,600
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV12V12
Combined MPG1312
Total Seating22
Drivetrain
$387,000
$441,600
viscous center differentialyesyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyesyes
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
$387,000
$441,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/18 mpg10/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.8/428.4 mi.238.0/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.23.8 gal.
Combined MPG1312
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
$387,000
$441,600
cylinder deactivationyesyes
Torque507 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm507 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size6.5 l6.5 l
Horsepower700 hp @ 8250 rpm700 hp @ 8250 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.41.0 ft.
Valves4848
direct injectionyesyes
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12V12
Safety
$387,000
$441,600
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyes
Packages
$387,000
$441,600
Park Assistance Packageyesno
In-Car Entertainment
$387,000
$441,600
USB with external media controlyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
memory card slotyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
4 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
$387,000
$441,600
leather trim on dashyesyes
carbon and leather trim on doorsyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
carbon, suede and leather steering wheelyesyes
power steeringyesyes
front reading lightsyesyes
carbon and leather trim on center consoleyesyes
Sun sensoryesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyes
rear view camerayesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyes
Power Feature
$387,000
$441,600
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
$387,000
$441,600
Sportivo Interior w/Alcantarayesno
"Sensonum" Premium Sound Systemyesno
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Smooth Leatheryesno
Smoker Packageyesno
Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Insertsyesno
Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Insertsyesno
Elegante Plus Interioryesno
Branding Packageyesno
Sportivo Interioryesno
Homelinkyesno
Elegante Interioryesno
Unicolor Interior w/Contrast Stitchingyesno
Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Insertsyesno
Fully Electric and Heated Seatsyesno
Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Insertsyesno
Instrumentation
$387,000
$441,600
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
$387,000
$441,600
2 -way power passenger seatyesyes
premium leatheryesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
sport front seatsyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
2 -way power driver seatyesyes
Exterior Options
$387,000
$441,600
20" Front and 21" Rear Dione Forged Matte Titanium Rimsyesno
21" Front and 20" Rear Dione Forged Rimsyesno
Transparent Engine Bonnetyesno
Grey Brake Callipersyesno
20" Front and 21" Rear Dione Forged High Gloss Black Rimsyesno
Yellow Brake Callipersyesno
Orange Brake Callipersyesno
T-Engine Cover in Carbon Fiberyesno
19" Front and 20" Rear Iperione High Gloss Black Rimsyesno
Measurements
$387,000
$441,600
Front track67.7 in.67.7 in.
Length188.2 in.188.2 in.
Curb weight3472 lbs.3583 lbs.
Height44.7 in.44.7 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width79.9 in.79.9 in.
Rear track66.9 in.66.9 in.
Colors
$387,000
$441,600
Exterior Colors
  • Marrone Apus Matte
  • Giallo Horus Matte
  • Nero Nemesis Matte
  • Nero Pegaso Metallic
  • Blu Hera Metallic
  • Grigio Antares Metallic
  • Grigio Estoque Metallic
  • Arancio Atlas Pearl Effect
  • Giallo Orion Pearl Effect
  • Bianco Canopus Matte
  • Arancio Argos Pearl Effect
  • Giallo Evros
  • Nero Aldebaran
  • Bianco Isis
  • Out of Range Color
  • Azzuro Thetis
Tires & Wheels
$387,000
$441,600
335/30R Z tiresyesyes
Performance tiresyesyes
20 x 12.0 in. wheelsyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
$387,000
$441,600
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyes
