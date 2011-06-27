Used 2008 Kia Spectra Sedan Consumer Reviews
2nd Time Around
I totaled my '07 Spectra about 3 weeks ago and was heartbroken. This car had been flawless with no problems. My collision was at 40 mph, with an immoveable object. (Tree) Yes, I was sober. My Kia took great care of me in the accident, crumpled all around me with no serious damage to the passenger compartment. I wish the exterior panels had not been so damaged, but I will trade the totaled exterior for the protected interior any day. I walked away with just a tiny cut on my finger from the broken glass. I found an 08 with 5,000 miles and we are settling in nicely. I expect to have a long and happy life with my new Spectra.
I love my KIA soo much!
OMG, where do I start. I bought it new NOV 07, I got to choose the one I wanted any color anything. Took one look at my white EX 5spd rear spoiler, and I was hooked. So long story short 2 1/2 yrs later and car approaching 60,000 miles on it now, not a thing has gone wrong. People always comment on my car, and how clean and good it has held up! I take care of my car but don't baby it! I think it handles really well, and at times I feel like I'm in a sports car. The rear spoiler makes it look so much better and 5 spd Overdrive, I don't have to always down shift up hills (only when some trucker or slow car gets in front of me. All and all At least take a look and consider!
2008 kia spectra owned 10 years now
I bought my 2008 Kia Spectra from the dealer with 2 miles on it in april of 2008. I am pretty sure those 2 miles were put on by me in my test drive too. She now has 101K miles on her over 10 years and I can safely say this is the best car I've ever owned. Despite what the reviews seem to say here, my LX does have ac which has never once needed to be repaired, only recharged once. As for maintenance I have only had to do regular service, and, as long as you treat the car well, you'll most likely never have to do any advanced repairs for a long time to come. This car is amazingly reliable and affordable. It also has more climate control settings than your average car that costs twice as much, with 9 fan speeds and many more temperature settings than any other car I've driven. I love it and have come to rely on it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Not bad for the money
I am a young driver(21) bought this when I was 19(actually still making payments) and this has been a great car. The 5 speed really lets you open up the engine and get the most out of it and I wouldn't have it any other way. Mine has developed a rather strange problem lately, the rear floorboards are getting soaked but there is no leake up top, so I am guessing water is coming in from the bottom? This will be my first experience with KIA customer service so I hope they treat me well and I get my car back soon. This seems like a rare problem so I won't blame the car just yet. Overall, great car for the money hands down.
BEWARE!!! Engine dies - Steering wheel locks!
■ 2016 April 23 I brought my car in for the regular “The Works” package maintenance to Kia of Dayton. Thereafter, my car ran a little rough. I did not think much of it until my car began “pausing/hesitating” as I drove it. ■ 2016 May 25 I was driving to an interview and thought the car was going to die on the highway. My car has never behaved like this; and, again, this was after the most recent routine maintenance on April 23, 2016. In addition, sometimes when I put on the brakes, the car stops and then lunges forward. This does not happen all the time; it happens intermittently. ■ 2016 June 10 I had my two twin granddaughters in the car. We met my husband for lunch and then went to Kettering Hospital to visit a relative. While driving in city traffic (going approximately 35 MPH), I gradually applied the brakes to stop at a stop light. When the light turned green, I realized that the engine had died. This concerned me as this has never happened. ■ 2016 June 13 I brought my car in to the dealership and described what was occurring. A diagnostics was performed and the car was driven. The Tech advised that nothing showed on the diagnostics and that when the car was driven, no issues occurred. ■ 2016 June 18 I drove from my house to the local grocery and back to my home. As I went to make a right-hand turn from, I gradually braked, made the turn and then realized the engine had died because my steering wheel locked! I had the air conditioner on, the radio on and was singing to it, so I did not hear the engine die. Further, because I could not steer, I went into the other lane and thankfully, no one was in the lane or I would have hit them. In addition, if someone would have been behind me, they would have hit me as they would not have expected me to turn and suddenly stop—especially since I did not have my foot on the brake after I turned. ■ 2016 June 20 I took my car back in to Kia of Dayton and reported the June 18, 2016 incident. I told the tech that I was very concerned about these incidents and relayed that I considered these to be very dangerous and life-threatening. I also called the Fixed Operations Director, and relayed that my car has been running rough since I got it back on 4/23/2016, feels like it is pausing/hesitating when I drive it; died while I was driving it without warning on 6/10/2016. (I had put on the brake for a stop light and did not know it had died until I tried to accelerate.) I advised that the diagnostics done on 6/13/2016 did not produce anything and that I thought maybe all of this was just an odd happening, so I continued to drive the car. On 6/18/2016, when I was right turning, the car died and the steering wheel locked and that I considered these incidents to be extremely dangerous and life threatening. I called the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and provided information regarding this issue. I wrote the Fixed Operations Director a letter documenting the incidents and my concerns and noted that I had copied the NHTSA. 2016 June 22 the tech called and said that they ran another electronic diagnostic and have driven the car over 50 miles and nothing shows up on the diagnostic and they cannot reproduce the incidents. I reiterated that I do not feel safe driving the car. I asked if any of the incidents were recorded in the car’s memory. No. I asked if the sensors in the car were able to record things like this. No. So, the sensors are not sensitive enough to record such incidents. I asked him what might cause the car to pause/hesitate while I am driving and he said that it might be the spark plugs. I asked if he checked these and he said no as that would mean that they need to tear apart the car to check these. I also asked about the fuel filter and the same thing applies. He said that tearing apart the car and looking at it will cost me. 2016 June 23 I called and left a message with the Fixed Opertions Director around 12:30 pm advising that I would like to speak to him regarding my car. Since I did not hear back from him, I called Kia of Dayton and asked for the corporate office # and was given 1.270.783.8080. I called and spoke with a woman named Tricia. I explained to her what was going on with my vehicle and she suggested that I call and speak with the General Manager of Kia of Dayton. I called Kia of Dayton and spoke with the General Manager and conveyed my concerns about how serious these incidents are. He offered to do a trade in with me. Unbelievable. I advised that I am the only owner of this vehicle, that she has run fine until 4/23/2016. I am currently waiting for Kia Corporate to look into all of this as an internet search documents that the issue of Kia's suddenly dying while being driven goes back to at least the 2001 models. Query as to how many "accidents" have occurred that were attributed to a driver when it was a product failure! BEWARE!!! And, I love my car.... :-(
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Spectra
Related Used 2008 Kia Spectra Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner