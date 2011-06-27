Used 2014 Kia Sorento Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sorento SUV
SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,556*
Total Cash Price
$11,260
LX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,697*
Total Cash Price
$15,123
EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,856*
Total Cash Price
$15,565
SXL 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,987*
Total Cash Price
$15,234
LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,135*
Total Cash Price
$11,481
LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,976*
Total Cash Price
$11,039
SXL 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,015*
Total Cash Price
$16,007
SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,976*
Total Cash Price
$11,039
LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,743*
Total Cash Price
$12,474
EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,930*
Total Cash Price
$13,688
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sorento SUV SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$712
|$733
|$756
|$778
|$802
|$3,781
|Maintenance
|$723
|$544
|$1,802
|$528
|$2,108
|$5,706
|Repairs
|$302
|$368
|$449
|$556
|$470
|$2,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$634
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$802
|Financing
|$606
|$487
|$361
|$225
|$82
|$1,761
|Depreciation
|$3,047
|$1,399
|$1,196
|$1,019
|$870
|$7,532
|Fuel
|$1,475
|$1,519
|$1,565
|$1,612
|$1,660
|$7,830
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,499
|$5,092
|$6,171
|$4,760
|$6,033
|$29,556
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sorento SUV LX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$956
|$985
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$1,077
|$5,079
|Maintenance
|$971
|$730
|$2,421
|$710
|$2,832
|$7,664
|Repairs
|$406
|$495
|$603
|$747
|$632
|$2,881
|Taxes & Fees
|$852
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,077
|Financing
|$814
|$653
|$485
|$303
|$110
|$2,365
|Depreciation
|$4,092
|$1,880
|$1,607
|$1,369
|$1,169
|$10,116
|Fuel
|$1,981
|$2,040
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$10,516
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,072
|$6,839
|$8,289
|$6,394
|$8,104
|$39,697
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sorento SUV EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$984
|$1,014
|$1,045
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$5,227
|Maintenance
|$1,000
|$752
|$2,491
|$730
|$2,914
|$7,888
|Repairs
|$417
|$509
|$620
|$768
|$650
|$2,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$877
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,108
|Financing
|$838
|$673
|$499
|$312
|$113
|$2,434
|Depreciation
|$4,212
|$1,935
|$1,654
|$1,409
|$1,203
|$10,411
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,366
|$7,039
|$8,531
|$6,580
|$8,340
|$40,856
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sorento SUV SXL 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$963
|$992
|$1,023
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$5,116
|Maintenance
|$978
|$736
|$2,438
|$715
|$2,852
|$7,720
|Repairs
|$408
|$498
|$607
|$752
|$636
|$2,902
|Taxes & Fees
|$858
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,085
|Financing
|$820
|$658
|$489
|$305
|$110
|$2,382
|Depreciation
|$4,122
|$1,893
|$1,619
|$1,379
|$1,177
|$10,190
|Fuel
|$1,995
|$2,055
|$2,117
|$2,180
|$2,245
|$10,593
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,146
|$6,889
|$8,349
|$6,440
|$8,163
|$39,987
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sorento SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$726
|$748
|$771
|$794
|$817
|$3,855
|Maintenance
|$737
|$554
|$1,838
|$539
|$2,150
|$5,818
|Repairs
|$308
|$375
|$458
|$567
|$479
|$2,187
|Taxes & Fees
|$647
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$817
|Financing
|$618
|$496
|$368
|$230
|$83
|$1,795
|Depreciation
|$3,106
|$1,427
|$1,220
|$1,039
|$887
|$7,679
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,646
|$5,192
|$6,292
|$4,854
|$6,152
|$30,135
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sorento SUV LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$698
|$719
|$741
|$763
|$786
|$3,707
|Maintenance
|$709
|$533
|$1,767
|$518
|$2,067
|$5,594
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$622
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$786
|Financing
|$594
|$477
|$354
|$221
|$80
|$1,726
|Depreciation
|$2,987
|$1,372
|$1,173
|$999
|$853
|$7,384
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,352
|$4,992
|$6,050
|$4,667
|$5,915
|$28,976
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sorento SUV SXL 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$1,140
|$5,375
|Maintenance
|$1,028
|$773
|$2,562
|$751
|$2,997
|$8,111
|Repairs
|$429
|$523
|$638
|$790
|$668
|$3,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$902
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,140
|Financing
|$861
|$692
|$513
|$320
|$116
|$2,503
|Depreciation
|$4,331
|$1,989
|$1,701
|$1,449
|$1,237
|$10,707
|Fuel
|$2,097
|$2,159
|$2,224
|$2,291
|$2,359
|$11,130
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,660
|$7,238
|$8,773
|$6,767
|$8,577
|$42,015
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sorento SUV SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$698
|$719
|$741
|$763
|$786
|$3,707
|Maintenance
|$709
|$533
|$1,767
|$518
|$2,067
|$5,594
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$622
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$786
|Financing
|$594
|$477
|$354
|$221
|$80
|$1,726
|Depreciation
|$2,987
|$1,372
|$1,173
|$999
|$853
|$7,384
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,352
|$4,992
|$6,050
|$4,667
|$5,915
|$28,976
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sorento SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$789
|$812
|$837
|$862
|$888
|$4,189
|Maintenance
|$801
|$602
|$1,997
|$585
|$2,336
|$6,321
|Repairs
|$334
|$408
|$497
|$616
|$521
|$2,376
|Taxes & Fees
|$703
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$888
|Financing
|$671
|$539
|$400
|$250
|$90
|$1,950
|Depreciation
|$3,375
|$1,550
|$1,325
|$1,129
|$964
|$8,344
|Fuel
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$1,733
|$1,785
|$1,839
|$8,674
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,308
|$5,641
|$6,836
|$5,274
|$6,684
|$32,743
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sorento SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$866
|$892
|$919
|$946
|$975
|$4,597
|Maintenance
|$879
|$661
|$2,191
|$642
|$2,563
|$6,937
|Repairs
|$367
|$448
|$546
|$676
|$572
|$2,608
|Taxes & Fees
|$771
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$975
|Financing
|$737
|$591
|$439
|$274
|$99
|$2,140
|Depreciation
|$3,704
|$1,701
|$1,455
|$1,239
|$1,058
|$9,156
|Fuel
|$1,793
|$1,846
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$2,017
|$9,518
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,116
|$6,190
|$7,502
|$5,787
|$7,335
|$35,930
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Sorento
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Kia Sorento in Virginia is:not available
