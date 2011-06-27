2019 Kia Rio Consumer Reviews
New Kia Lover!
My 2019 Kia Rio LX is my first Kia and I adore it. It’s so fun to drive; it feels surprisingly sporty and nimble and the steering is a dream. The interior looks much more expensive than you might expect and the seating is very comfortable. The headroom in the back is much better than similarly-sized cars. I love the backup camera (and that it came standard!) and the touchscreen which is very easy to use. Best of all, the gas mileage is phenomenal! I’ve been getting at minimum 40 mpg with a mix of city and highway driving (up to 55 mpg with pure highway driving!!). I may be a Kia owner for life now thanks to this car. Just as a fun fact, the car I had before this was a BMW 328.... EDIT: Over a year later, I still adore this car. I’ve had no issues with it and I still enjoy driving it a lot! Kia has definitely won me over.
The little engine that could
This small European design car is great! This is my first kia and I would recommend this feisty car to anyone who wants to save on gas and get in small spaces. I get 35 mpg and that's city. It handles great and is a quiet ride. The tech lay out is good, I wish it had a CD player..I'm older and have a lot if cd.
Shannon,Deep sea blue 2019 Rio s
Update I now have over 24k miles now and still Loving the Rio wouldn't trade it for anything, use the sport mode for even better driving experience. Gas mileage is awesome and car seats are comfortable. Mine has the tech package which has the forward collision warning and emergency braking which is an option on the s trim. But it's worth the 800 dollars price those safety features are hard to get on a cheap car like this , I didn't see many of them that had the tech package it was new option for 2019. The tech package also has the white led headlights and satelite radio and upgrated instrument cluster. But overall I really like the car no complaints, I do recommend getting the s because the lx doesn't have the armrest or keyless entry alarm or cruise control or folding rear seat. I plan on paying it off in couple years and keeping it. Again very nice little car and no complaints, gas mileage seems to be around 36-37 average but have gotten over 40 highway
First kia
This is the first time I've had a Kia or even thought about getting one and for the price it was a great choice I got the s model and so far I love it drives smooth the sound is good and the gas mpg at one point I had it up to 40 not bad seeing as the dealership told me it only got 31 mpg
New Kia Rio owner
Had the car for over 8500 miles on it now drove it over numerous States and even across the blue ridge mountain parkway overall average is still 38 miles plus a gallon car runs fantastic has plenty of power on the highway and has given me no problems whatsoever
