Used 2017 Kia Rio Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Rio Sedan
LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,786*
Total Cash Price
$13,977
LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$26,121*
Total Cash Price
$10,202
EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,166*
Total Cash Price
$10,610
Rio Hatchback
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$26,643*
Total Cash Price
$10,406
SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,831*
Total Cash Price
$14,385
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,047*
Total Cash Price
$14,079
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Rio Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,041
|$1,073
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$1,171
|$5,527
|Maintenance
|$818
|$1,966
|$1,552
|$1,392
|$2,115
|$7,843
|Repairs
|$0
|$825
|$422
|$518
|$637
|$2,402
|Taxes & Fees
|$792
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,017
|Financing
|$752
|$604
|$448
|$279
|$101
|$2,185
|Depreciation
|$4,128
|$1,481
|$1,303
|$1,155
|$1,036
|$9,102
|Fuel
|$1,452
|$1,496
|$1,541
|$1,586
|$1,634
|$7,710
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,983
|$7,501
|$6,427
|$6,124
|$6,751
|$35,786
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Rio Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$760
|$783
|$806
|$830
|$855
|$4,034
|Maintenance
|$597
|$1,435
|$1,133
|$1,016
|$1,544
|$5,725
|Repairs
|$0
|$602
|$308
|$378
|$465
|$1,753
|Taxes & Fees
|$578
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$742
|Financing
|$549
|$441
|$327
|$204
|$74
|$1,595
|Depreciation
|$3,013
|$1,081
|$951
|$843
|$756
|$6,644
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,557
|$5,475
|$4,691
|$4,470
|$4,928
|$26,121
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Rio Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$790
|$814
|$838
|$863
|$889
|$4,195
|Maintenance
|$621
|$1,492
|$1,178
|$1,057
|$1,606
|$5,954
|Repairs
|$0
|$626
|$320
|$393
|$484
|$1,823
|Taxes & Fees
|$601
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$772
|Financing
|$571
|$459
|$340
|$212
|$77
|$1,659
|Depreciation
|$3,134
|$1,124
|$989
|$877
|$786
|$6,910
|Fuel
|$1,102
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,819
|$5,694
|$4,879
|$4,649
|$5,125
|$27,166
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Rio Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$775
|$799
|$822
|$847
|$872
|$4,115
|Maintenance
|$609
|$1,464
|$1,156
|$1,036
|$1,575
|$5,840
|Repairs
|$0
|$614
|$314
|$386
|$474
|$1,788
|Taxes & Fees
|$590
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$757
|Financing
|$560
|$450
|$334
|$208
|$75
|$1,627
|Depreciation
|$3,073
|$1,103
|$970
|$860
|$771
|$6,777
|Fuel
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$5,741
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,688
|$5,585
|$4,785
|$4,559
|$5,027
|$26,643
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Rio Hatchback SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,072
|$1,104
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$5,688
|Maintenance
|$842
|$2,023
|$1,598
|$1,433
|$2,177
|$8,072
|Repairs
|$0
|$849
|$434
|$533
|$656
|$2,472
|Taxes & Fees
|$815
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,046
|Financing
|$774
|$622
|$461
|$288
|$104
|$2,249
|Depreciation
|$4,248
|$1,524
|$1,341
|$1,189
|$1,066
|$9,368
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,935
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,245
|$7,720
|$6,614
|$6,303
|$6,948
|$36,831
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Rio Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$1,112
|$1,145
|$1,180
|$5,567
|Maintenance
|$824
|$1,980
|$1,564
|$1,402
|$2,131
|$7,900
|Repairs
|$0
|$831
|$425
|$522
|$642
|$2,419
|Taxes & Fees
|$798
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,024
|Financing
|$758
|$609
|$451
|$282
|$102
|$2,201
|Depreciation
|$4,158
|$1,492
|$1,312
|$1,163
|$1,043
|$9,169
|Fuel
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,552
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$7,767
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,049
|$7,555
|$6,474
|$6,169
|$6,801
|$36,047
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Rio
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Kia Rio in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2017 Kia Rio info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019