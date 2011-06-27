Used 2015 Kia Rio Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Rio Sedan
SX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,590*
Total Cash Price
$11,416
EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,842*
Total Cash Price
$11,500
LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$25,248*
Total Cash Price
$8,333
LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$26,258*
Total Cash Price
$8,666
Rio Hatchback
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$25,753*
Total Cash Price
$8,500
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,600*
Total Cash Price
$11,750
SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,610*
Total Cash Price
$12,083
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$25,248*
Total Cash Price
$8,333
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Rio Sedan SX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$5,432
|Maintenance
|$1,506
|$1,328
|$740
|$2,202
|$2,545
|$8,320
|Repairs
|$406
|$495
|$603
|$747
|$632
|$2,881
|Taxes & Fees
|$659
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$884
|Financing
|$614
|$495
|$364
|$229
|$84
|$1,785
|Depreciation
|$3,798
|$1,256
|$1,074
|$915
|$781
|$7,824
|Fuel
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,492
|$1,536
|$1,582
|$7,464
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,411
|$6,131
|$5,414
|$6,802
|$6,832
|$34,590
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Rio Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,031
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,161
|$5,472
|Maintenance
|$1,517
|$1,337
|$745
|$2,218
|$2,564
|$8,381
|Repairs
|$408
|$498
|$607
|$752
|$636
|$2,902
|Taxes & Fees
|$664
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$890
|Financing
|$618
|$498
|$367
|$230
|$84
|$1,798
|Depreciation
|$3,825
|$1,265
|$1,082
|$922
|$787
|$7,881
|Fuel
|$1,416
|$1,459
|$1,503
|$1,547
|$1,594
|$7,518
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,479
|$6,175
|$5,454
|$6,852
|$6,882
|$34,842
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Rio Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$747
|$769
|$792
|$816
|$841
|$3,965
|Maintenance
|$1,099
|$969
|$540
|$1,607
|$1,858
|$6,073
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$481
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$645
|Financing
|$448
|$361
|$266
|$167
|$61
|$1,303
|Depreciation
|$2,772
|$917
|$784
|$668
|$570
|$5,711
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,869
|$4,475
|$3,952
|$4,965
|$4,987
|$25,248
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Rio Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$875
|$4,124
|Maintenance
|$1,143
|$1,008
|$562
|$1,671
|$1,932
|$6,316
|Repairs
|$308
|$375
|$458
|$567
|$479
|$2,187
|Taxes & Fees
|$500
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$671
|Financing
|$466
|$375
|$277
|$174
|$63
|$1,355
|Depreciation
|$2,883
|$954
|$815
|$695
|$593
|$5,939
|Fuel
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,666
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,144
|$4,654
|$4,110
|$5,164
|$5,186
|$26,258
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Rio Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$858
|$4,044
|Maintenance
|$1,121
|$988
|$551
|$1,639
|$1,895
|$6,194
|Repairs
|$302
|$368
|$449
|$556
|$470
|$2,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$491
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$658
|Financing
|$457
|$368
|$271
|$170
|$62
|$1,329
|Depreciation
|$2,827
|$935
|$800
|$681
|$581
|$5,825
|Fuel
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$1,143
|$1,178
|$5,557
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,006
|$4,565
|$4,031
|$5,064
|$5,087
|$25,753
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Rio Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$1,186
|$5,591
|Maintenance
|$1,550
|$1,366
|$761
|$2,266
|$2,620
|$8,563
|Repairs
|$417
|$509
|$620
|$768
|$650
|$2,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$678
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$909
|Financing
|$632
|$509
|$375
|$235
|$86
|$1,837
|Depreciation
|$3,909
|$1,293
|$1,105
|$942
|$804
|$8,053
|Fuel
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,629
|$7,682
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,685
|$6,310
|$5,572
|$7,001
|$7,032
|$35,600
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Rio Hatchback SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$1,219
|$5,749
|Maintenance
|$1,594
|$1,405
|$783
|$2,330
|$2,694
|$8,806
|Repairs
|$429
|$523
|$638
|$790
|$668
|$3,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$697
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$935
|Financing
|$650
|$523
|$386
|$242
|$88
|$1,889
|Depreciation
|$4,019
|$1,330
|$1,137
|$969
|$827
|$8,281
|Fuel
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$1,579
|$1,625
|$1,675
|$7,900
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,960
|$6,489
|$5,730
|$7,199
|$7,231
|$36,610
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Rio Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$747
|$769
|$792
|$816
|$841
|$3,965
|Maintenance
|$1,099
|$969
|$540
|$1,607
|$1,858
|$6,073
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$481
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$645
|Financing
|$448
|$361
|$266
|$167
|$61
|$1,303
|Depreciation
|$2,772
|$917
|$784
|$668
|$570
|$5,711
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,869
|$4,475
|$3,952
|$4,965
|$4,987
|$25,248
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Kia Rio in Virginia is:not available
