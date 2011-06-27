Used 2016 Kia Optima Consumer Reviews

Surprising and great NapaOpti , 06/25/2016 SXL Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 63 of 64 people found this review helpful Like many people I doubted the Kia brand of vehicles just from historical knowledge. However after doing several weeks of research into mid size sedans the Optima kept near the top. I went and test drove Accords, Mazda 6, Audi A4, Fusion, Sonata, and Acura TLX. I own a 2010 Acura TSX commuter car that I like but is getting old. I found that each of these brands has some comfort or convenience issue I couldn't live with. The Kia Optima had the best balance of price, performance, convenience and great technology. Fit and finish are spot on for this class, no problems at all. Every car I have ever purchased I seem to always have to compromise and just get used to. The Optima is enjoyable right from the start and I always look forward to driving it. Sometimes hate to stop! Very glad I expanded my horizons while shopping. July 2018- still rides nice and a joy to drive. Getting 28.7 mpg avg 50% highway, 50% city . Maintenance has been far less than my other cars such as Acura, NIssan, Toyota by 30-40% Over 50,000 mi in 2 years. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

OVER 700 MILES DURING FIRST WEEK OF OWNERSHIP JWalt , 02/04/2017 SXL Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 31 of 32 people found this review helpful One week may seen too early for a review, but I've driven my Optima SXL over 700 miles the first week (that's average for me) and think I have a good sense of the car. If you don't like long reviews, know I REALLY like this vehicle and find new reasons why I like (bordering on love) this vehicle! I can't, and won't try going over all the systems and surprises I've found (too many). So, I'm 6'3, and 235 lbs. Previously I owned a VW Passat TDI SE w/sunroof and Nav (part of the VW buy back program). I purchased that vehicle because it had ample legroom for me (including my left leg extended) and it had excellent mpg (avg 40 mpg with an approx elevation change of 3k ft through mountains). On the downside, it didn't offer much for amenities. I wanted a vehicle that would make my 75 minute each way commute comfortable, and fun. Gas milage was important, but I was willing to lower my expectations there for the right mixture of features, comfort, cost, and reliability. I looked at a ton of vehicles before going with the Avalon (Avalon Limited, Avalon Hybrid, Lincoln, Fusion, Camry, Accord - all higher trim models). The Lincoln/Fusion (basically same vehicle), Camry and Accord didn't have the legroom I needed. The Avalon had the legroom, but the tilt steering didn't have much range and it felt like it was in my lap (though I was willing to ignore that before I found the Optima). The Camry had a "bland" feel inside, and the Accord just seemed too childlike for me. The only Avalon that had the features I wanted was the Limited (most of the features). Good price, but I really didn't want to go over 30-32k for my vehicle. I looked at the Optima due to its reviews. Honestly, I wasn't expecting I'd like the Optima. I just wanted to check all my options before I purchased the Avalon. My wife thought I was playing when we pulled into the Kia dealership; "KIA?!?! ARE YOU SERIOUS?!?!?!" Yea, I kind of felt the same way going in to the dealership. Everything I knew about Kia did not inspire images of well made vehicles. Well, I was wrong. Reviews and research support the 2016 is an excellent vehicle. I walked up to the white SXL vehicle, with chrome rims and opened the door to the white nappa leather and thought, "WOW!" Pictures don't do this vehicle justice. The interior looks great, and everything feels great. I saw a review stating the seats feel less comfortable on long trips. Well, I spend almost 3 hours a day in those seats and they're very comfortable. The audio system sounds great also. And, it operates equally well. I do wish there was a knob of sorts near the gear shift to navigate the system; The screen is a little reach with the seat pushed back. A minor, but "cool" thing: the LED interior lights look great at night against the white leather. Bottom line - the vehicle looks GREAT and, it has everything I could think of as an option. How does the SXL drive? As good as it looks. Smooth, quiet ride with excellent get up and go when I need it. I'm averaging 29 mpg overall. Not great coming from 40 mpg, but I think I can get that to 30-31 mpg. I did look at the Optimus Hybrid, but it didn't have all the features of the SXL. Also, it just didn't look as good as the SXL. Steering in the SXL is also excellent. I have noticed when taking curves through the mountains, the steering doesn't inspire control. I felt..., disconnected from the road. But, I also noticed switching to sport mode in those situations elevates the problem. The only thing I'm having difficulty adjusting to with the Optima is the name plate: Kia. But, that's fast becoming a non-issue! I purchased my SXL for $29,500 (USAA TrueCar) price the dealer honored. I'm beyond happy with this purchase. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

STILL LOVE IT! Safety features sold us akley , 07/23/2016 SXL Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 25 of 26 people found this review helpful **Update--8000 miles and still would buy again. Two long road trips and daily to work. This car is so comfortable and useful. It has amenities for both front and rear passengers. Drives smooth as a top and has the pick up when you need it. There is nothing we don't like. Nothing. To date, there is nothing we would add. It has it all!! Safety features have been useful and come into play every time we drive the car--lane change notifications, camera to park and reverse, we love them! * Previous review, bought new, 240 miles on it.>>Auto hold braking, lane change warning, full body cameras, auto cruise follow distance and braking features are amazing and useful. The luxury items of seat air/heat, leather and electric EVERYTHING are icing on the cake. Stereo is like a theater. Very VERY roomy, front and back. Sunroof extends the entire top of car. Rides SMOOTH and quiet. Can't say enough good. Price tag was high, at least for us, but the car is certainly proving itself. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Refined Evolution BillyB , 05/13/2016 SXL Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 33 of 35 people found this review helpful I leased a 2013 Optima SXL and LOVED the car !! My lease expired and I got another SXL 2016 and WOW has this car evolved in three years not to mention how refined its become. The cabin is incredibly quiet, even on concrete highways at highway speed. The handling is SO much better than 2013 model, very refined with just the right feedback. The technology is amazing and if you are a techie, you will enjoy it all the more. SO happy with this car, I can't stop thinking about it.....LOVE IT !! ​ Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse