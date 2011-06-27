Used 2015 Kia Optima Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Optima Sedan
SX Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,594*
Total Cash Price
$12,415
SX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,749*
Total Cash Price
$16,676
SXL Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,910*
Total Cash Price
$17,163
EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,039*
Total Cash Price
$16,797
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,014*
Total Cash Price
$12,172
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Optima Sedan SX Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$812
|$836
|$862
|$887
|$4,186
|Maintenance
|$955
|$740
|$569
|$1,654
|$1,667
|$5,585
|Repairs
|$302
|$368
|$449
|$556
|$470
|$2,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$695
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$862
|Financing
|$668
|$537
|$398
|$249
|$90
|$1,941
|Depreciation
|$3,636
|$1,515
|$1,295
|$1,104
|$941
|$8,492
|Fuel
|$1,203
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$6,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,247
|$5,251
|$4,865
|$5,780
|$5,451
|$29,594
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Optima Sedan SX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,123
|$1,158
|$1,192
|$5,622
|Maintenance
|$1,282
|$993
|$764
|$2,222
|$2,239
|$7,501
|Repairs
|$406
|$495
|$603
|$747
|$632
|$2,881
|Taxes & Fees
|$933
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,158
|Financing
|$897
|$721
|$534
|$334
|$121
|$2,607
|Depreciation
|$4,884
|$2,034
|$1,740
|$1,482
|$1,265
|$11,405
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$1,818
|$8,575
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,076
|$7,053
|$6,535
|$7,764
|$7,321
|$39,749
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Optima Sedan SXL Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,090
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$5,787
|Maintenance
|$1,320
|$1,022
|$787
|$2,287
|$2,304
|$7,720
|Repairs
|$417
|$509
|$620
|$768
|$650
|$2,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$960
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,191
|Financing
|$924
|$742
|$550
|$344
|$124
|$2,683
|Depreciation
|$5,027
|$2,094
|$1,791
|$1,526
|$1,301
|$11,738
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,400
|$7,259
|$6,726
|$7,990
|$7,535
|$40,910
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Optima Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,067
|$1,098
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,664
|Maintenance
|$1,292
|$1,000
|$770
|$2,238
|$2,255
|$7,555
|Repairs
|$408
|$498
|$607
|$752
|$636
|$2,902
|Taxes & Fees
|$940
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,166
|Financing
|$904
|$726
|$538
|$337
|$121
|$2,626
|Depreciation
|$4,920
|$2,049
|$1,753
|$1,493
|$1,274
|$11,489
|Fuel
|$1,627
|$1,675
|$1,726
|$1,777
|$1,831
|$8,637
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,157
|$7,104
|$6,583
|$7,820
|$7,375
|$40,039
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Optima Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$773
|$796
|$820
|$845
|$870
|$4,104
|Maintenance
|$936
|$725
|$558
|$1,622
|$1,634
|$5,475
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$681
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$845
|Financing
|$655
|$526
|$390
|$244
|$88
|$1,903
|Depreciation
|$3,565
|$1,485
|$1,270
|$1,082
|$923
|$8,325
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,085
|$5,148
|$4,770
|$5,667
|$5,344
|$29,014
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Optima
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Kia Optima in Virginia is:not available
