Used 2014 Kia Optima Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Optima Sedan
EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$26,550*
Total Cash Price
$10,920
EX Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,660*
Total Cash Price
$14,667
LX Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,701*
Total Cash Price
$15,095
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$26,029*
Total Cash Price
$10,706
SX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,920*
Total Cash Price
$14,774
SXL Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,070*
Total Cash Price
$11,134
SX Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,742*
Total Cash Price
$15,524
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Optima Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$782
|$806
|$830
|$855
|$880
|$4,153
|Maintenance
|$595
|$353
|$1,412
|$352
|$1,253
|$3,964
|Repairs
|$302
|$368
|$449
|$556
|$470
|$2,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$617
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$784
|Financing
|$588
|$472
|$350
|$218
|$80
|$1,707
|Depreciation
|$3,064
|$1,357
|$1,160
|$988
|$843
|$7,411
|Fuel
|$1,203
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$6,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,150
|$4,636
|$5,518
|$4,325
|$4,920
|$26,550
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Optima Sedan EX Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,051
|$1,082
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,182
|$5,579
|Maintenance
|$799
|$474
|$1,896
|$473
|$1,682
|$5,324
|Repairs
|$406
|$495
|$603
|$747
|$632
|$2,881
|Taxes & Fees
|$829
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,054
|Financing
|$789
|$634
|$470
|$293
|$107
|$2,293
|Depreciation
|$4,115
|$1,822
|$1,558
|$1,328
|$1,132
|$9,954
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$1,818
|$8,575
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,604
|$6,227
|$7,412
|$5,809
|$6,609
|$35,660
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Optima Sedan LX Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,182
|$1,217
|$5,742
|Maintenance
|$822
|$488
|$1,951
|$486
|$1,731
|$5,479
|Repairs
|$417
|$509
|$620
|$768
|$650
|$2,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$853
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,084
|Financing
|$812
|$653
|$484
|$302
|$110
|$2,360
|Depreciation
|$4,236
|$1,875
|$1,603
|$1,366
|$1,165
|$10,245
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,884
|$6,408
|$7,628
|$5,978
|$6,802
|$36,701
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Optima Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$767
|$790
|$814
|$838
|$863
|$4,072
|Maintenance
|$583
|$346
|$1,384
|$345
|$1,228
|$3,886
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$605
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$769
|Financing
|$576
|$463
|$343
|$214
|$78
|$1,674
|Depreciation
|$3,004
|$1,330
|$1,137
|$969
|$826
|$7,266
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,010
|$4,545
|$5,410
|$4,240
|$4,824
|$26,029
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Optima Sedan SX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$1,123
|$1,156
|$1,191
|$5,619
|Maintenance
|$805
|$477
|$1,910
|$476
|$1,695
|$5,363
|Repairs
|$408
|$498
|$607
|$752
|$636
|$2,902
|Taxes & Fees
|$835
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,061
|Financing
|$795
|$639
|$473
|$295
|$108
|$2,310
|Depreciation
|$4,146
|$1,835
|$1,569
|$1,337
|$1,140
|$10,027
|Fuel
|$1,627
|$1,675
|$1,726
|$1,777
|$1,831
|$8,637
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,674
|$6,272
|$7,466
|$5,851
|$6,657
|$35,920
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Optima Sedan SXL Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$798
|$822
|$847
|$872
|$898
|$4,235
|Maintenance
|$606
|$360
|$1,439
|$359
|$1,277
|$4,041
|Repairs
|$308
|$375
|$458
|$567
|$479
|$2,187
|Taxes & Fees
|$629
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$800
|Financing
|$599
|$482
|$357
|$223
|$81
|$1,741
|Depreciation
|$3,124
|$1,383
|$1,182
|$1,008
|$859
|$7,557
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$6,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,290
|$4,727
|$5,626
|$4,410
|$5,017
|$27,070
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Optima Sedan SX Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,112
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$1,215
|$1,251
|$5,904
|Maintenance
|$845
|$502
|$2,007
|$500
|$1,781
|$5,635
|Repairs
|$429
|$523
|$638
|$790
|$668
|$3,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$877
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,115
|Financing
|$835
|$671
|$497
|$310
|$113
|$2,427
|Depreciation
|$4,356
|$1,929
|$1,649
|$1,405
|$1,198
|$10,536
|Fuel
|$1,710
|$1,760
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$9,076
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,165
|$6,590
|$7,845
|$6,148
|$6,995
|$37,742
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Optima
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Kia Optima in Virginia is:not available
