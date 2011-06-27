Used 2016 Kia Forte Coupe Consumer Reviews

Larry , 05/12/2016 Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

9 of 10 people found this review helpful

The price for the base model with popular package (+$1000) is well worth it. The #1 reason that I chose Kia is that they do not use the CVT transmission that all of the other brands in it's class does. The 1.8L engine has plenty of power even with the air conditioner on high and with passengers. The interior is very nice for a base model and the popular package gets you a lot, including backup camera, Bluetooth, etc. Trunk space is best in it's class. If you can get a 2016 with the PP for under $18K you will not regret it and remember the transmission! CVT 's wear out at around 70,000 miles and cost around $7000 to replace (they cannot be repaired) perhaps this is why Kia chooses to not to use them because of their 100,000 mile warranty, KIA uses the dual clutch transmission. The hand controls are very ergonomic which helps keep your eyes on the road. Kia does not deal with Takata Airbags (look up Takata Airbag Inflators) I cannot express enough about staying away from any auto that is equipped with the CVT transmission. Kia along with Mobis (a German engineering company) have engineered great autos.The Cons: I only have only 1 and that is when driving the Forte all you see is the road which is great for an experienced driver, but for a beginner they are bound to miss judge resulting in hitting curbs etc.