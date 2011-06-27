Used 2016 Jeep Wrangler Consumer Reviews
Jeep for Life
July 2020 - Well truth is we haven't done a lot of driving since the COVID restrictions that started here in mid-March. Just turned over 60,000 miles though, and with getting ready to be 5 years old, that's well below average mileage. No worries, not like I'm going to trade up any time soon. We've had no issues beyond regular oil changes and tire rotations. Couldn't be more pleased with the way the Jeep has performed. The one exception to being stuck at home this summer occurred back in June when we literally escaped to Crystal Beach on the Bolivar Peninsula of the Texas coast. Crystal Beach is one of the only places that allows you to drive right on the beach. So we romped around in the sand a bit, cruised the beach at night all lit up with the LED lights. It was cool! Made sure to wash everything off really really well... sand and saltwater aren't good for the undercarriage. As it happened, we were among just a very few people on the beach. As it turns out, our timing was good seeing as how hurricane Hanna has made a mess of the place. Concerning the Jeep it has performed without issue. It's been great! As mentioned in previous entries, I've made some modifications: suspension lift, winch, etc. I've used quality products and took the time to gain the knowledge and skill to install properly. Nothing fancy or super radical, just test and proven parts. The latest project was going completely topless. Following specs I found on a YouTube video, I spent $40 and built a wooden A-frame out of 2x4s and a couple eye bolts and with the use of some ratchet straps I can remove and suspend the rear portion of the hardtop by myself. We went cruising totally topless for the first time last Saturday with my granddaughter. These additions and modifications have elevated our Jeep experience to a new level. For now, though the future may seem uncertain, we hope everyone is taking precautions to protect the health of themselves and their families. And this too shall pass... On to the next adventure; Big Bend maybe? Oregon? Yosemite? The only thing for certain is that behind the wheel of our Jeeps we will go forth, we will explore, we will take the road less traveled, and we will take in all the grandeur and beauty that nature has to offer. The beaches, mountains, and deserts. The plains, valleys, and canyons where only the true adventurer dares to tread. Yet will go, treading lightly; leaving nothing but foot prints, and taking nothing but memories as we live the Jeep Life. OM signing out... Jeep On. OIIIIIIIO
6th Wrangler purchase
When I went for this purchase I knew what would work for me from my previous purchases. I went for the Unlimited Sport with the S package and automatic. My previous Jeep was a 15 Sahara Unlimited, It had a stiff suspension, 18 inch wheels that the dealership had a tough time with one sided balancing. I thought it was Wranglers luxury model, Its ride was a disappointment. The 430 Nav Stereo was a disappointment. It might have been better with the speaker upgrade. On my new Jeep the ride is nice, It has the 17 inch wheels and softer suspension. The biggest surprise is the headliner in the 3 piece Hardtop, It really quiets the interior. The base stereo with sat radio sounds great. When I was dealing with a stereo shop with my Sahara To improve the sound, the tech said to always go with the standard stereo and put your own stereo in. But I do not think I will need one. I added the Sahara sidesteps, they really protect the side paint. I went for the automatic because I live in a big city, and rush hour can get real old . I went for the 3.21 rear end for better gas mileage. I added Trac-Loc so one day when somebody wanted to do some serious off roading, they could. If you are mainly a street driver, opt for the Unlimited Sport . It takes a few thousand miles for everything to smooth out and break-in. I purchased a black one,so everything blends in, including the painted pieces in the interior. I ordered the Sahara bumper appliques front and rear in Billet Silver which should add some nice contrast with the black paint for $174. including tax from the dealer. The engine and transmission are so smooth. I love that it is a convertible, 4x4,and utility, or tow vehicle, so flexible. I love the way it drives. The Unlimited is not as squirelly as the 2 door, and has better safety ratings. I think I should have ordered the optional side airbags, maybe on the next one. I do not know how they would work out if you were doing serious off roading.
55 yr old male loves his Rubicon
Obviously, this is like no other vehicle in the world. Fuel economy, highway cruising, storage, practicality aren't the highpoints, nor does Jeep pretend them to be. The back seat is very uncomfortable - a hard flat back and small arm rest. This is my only complaint. I've already taken it into some serious mud and it only gets stuck if your bury it up to the frame. The recovery hook on the front, and someone to pull out resolves this. I've been pleasantly surprised at the highway handling, noise level and comfort. I wasn't expecting it to cruise around like a Cadillac. The cool factor is all there too. I plan on letting my teenage kids drive it and they are pretty stoked for spring & summer. I have the manual and it's got plenty of power.
2nd Wrangler much better
I would recommend that you rent a Wrangler for a few days if you never driven one before. Driving a Wrangler is a bit different than driving a modern CUV, which is why I love it! I owned a 95 Wrangler that I loved, but unfortunately it was totaled and I could not afford a new one. The 2016 Wrangler Unlimited Sahara that I bought in May 2016 is worlds better. The ride is quite smooth, the power and acceleration is much improved, and the MPG is great considering the weight and its brick-like aerodynamics. When buying a new Jeep, I would recommend the Freedom Top, you get a quieter ride, improved security, and you can still take off the top in about 10 minutes. I bought an electric wench to lift off the rear portion of the top for the garage. Makes taking off the top a 1 man job and you have less of a chance of damaging the top.
Loving my jeep
I'm new to jeep. I commute over 120 miles per day and although I was aware of the mpg average of 19-20 hwy, I really needed the 4wd for winter and the top off for summer. I couldn't be happier with my purchase. 5,000 miles in and I haven't had a single mechanical failure. I will say that the base speaker are beyond horrible, and the speaker bar sucks also. The wind noise at high speeds are to be expected with a vehicle that basically strips down to nothing in a matter of moments. The plastic interior doors can become a problem for long distance drives depending on driving position. Other than that, It's a total blast and I can't wait till summer!
