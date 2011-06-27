  1. Home
Used 2005 Jeep Liberty Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Liberty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,480
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.0/492.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
driver only seatbelt pretensionersyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front hip room57.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room42.1 in.
Rear hip Room47.4 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Measurements
Front track60.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity69.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3648 lbs.
Gross weight4798 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.42 cd.
Angle of approach36.2 degrees
Maximum payload1150 lbs.
Angle of departure31.5 degrees
Length174.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height71.9 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width71.6 in.
Rear track59.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Deep Beryl Green Pearlcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Dark Khaki Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Khaki
  • Medium Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
P225/75R16 tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
