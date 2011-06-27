  1. Home
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Grand Wagoneer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$86,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG15
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Fuel tank capacity26.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)344.5/477.0 mi.
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Base engine size6.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Horsepower471 hp @ 6000 rpm
Torque455 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Rear Seat Video Group I +$1,995
Convenience Group III +$3,995
Mopar Interior Protection Package +$395
Flexible Seating Groupyes
HD Trailer Tow Package +$1,295
Quick Order Package 23Syes
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
19 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
950 watts stereo outputyes
McIntosh premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
adjustable pedalsyes
automatic parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Embossed Metal Interior Accents +$795
10.25" Front Passenger Interactive Display +$1,195
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
12 -way power driver seatyes
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
massagingyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.3 in.
Front hip room63.4 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room66.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folds into floor third row seatsyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room63.0 in.
Rear leg room42.7 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
Exterior Options
22" x 9.0" Polished Aluminum Wheels w/Luster Gray Pockets +$2,495
Dimensions
Angle of approach25.0 degrees
Angle of departure24.0 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight6340 lbs.
Gross weight7700 lbs.
Height75.6 in.
Length214.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity94.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1450 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity9850 lbs.
Overall Width With Mirrors94.0 in.
Overall Width Without Mirrors83.6 in.
Wheel base123.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Sky
  • Luxury White Pearl Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Baltic Grey Metallic Clear Coat
  • Silver Zynith
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Sea Salt/Black, leather
  • Global Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
275/55R20 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
