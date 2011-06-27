Used 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV Consumer Reviews
Excellent SUV for the price!
Picked up a JGC Overland Summit edition just last week. This is probably one of the best SUVs for the price in it's class. The Overland Summit trim level is fully loaded with all kinds of technology and features and competes with the likes of the BMW X5, Merc M class, and the Audi Q7 all for several thousands less. The fit and finish both inside and out is perfect, the ride quality is great especially with the quadra lift air suspension, the tech inside competes with the luxury foreign brands although the UConnect interface does look a bit date but very easy to use. The 5.7L V8 engine has plenty of power for this beast but is very thirsty and I'm only averaging about 13.8 MPG.
So far, so good...
Must admit, I was initially weary of jumping-in to the Jeep (i.e. Chrysler) family after reading a number of reviews over the years. However, the overall design of the Grand Cherokee, plus the pricing and the engine performance, had me negotiating very hard for a lengthy extended warranty (I know some folks don't like purchasing extended warranties). There were a couple of cosmetic things that needed to be fixed. One of the exterior trims on the passenger window needed a new fastener, and there was something rolling-around underneath the passenger front seat. Both items were taken care of. I drive a lot of miles per year, usually 20k+. One long trip was comfortable.
2013 Grand Cherokee, love it
After test driving a number of competing vehicles we bought our 2013 Grand Cherokee. We now have 25,000 miles with zero problems. We bought this car so that might wife would have the safety of all wheel drive in the Colorado winter. We were never disappointed in the performance of the car in the snow despite the OEM tires which aren't particularly snow friendly. I find the V6 performance to be quite good even in mountainous terrain and high altitude. Around town it is a pleasure to drive, and I'll opt to drive it over my Audi A4 if it's in the driveway.
honest 5 year review
I have 86,000 miles on my 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4x4. I have driven it all over California , Arizona and lived in Colorado for 3 years. Bottom line, this car does what it does better than any car in its class. The bet MIX of off road and on road manners you are going to find, ITS HARD TO DO BOTH. Jeep does it the best with this car. I have always had crazy things going off with hard shifting , noises etc from the transmission and transfer case. Pretty sure its a problem with Chrysler because I had a dodge ram truck 4x4 in my 3 years i lived in Colorado and i had the same issues. THE MOTOR: the V6 is bullet proof, gives you towing power that just isn't found in most SUV's in this class. period. In 2018, Jeep is one of the only smaller SUV's that have any real towing ability. Ive towed a Pop tent trailer all over the mountains of colorado. This is no V8 power but it will get you there. FIT and finish. Everything till works and nothing is broken. Some wear on the seats but I still have the same battery! very reliable in this section. PERFORMANCE- GREAT in all weather, escpecially in the snow. pair with the correct tires and you can do almost anything. Deep snow, no problem, Rain, no problem. WHEN IT COMES TIME TO REPLACE THE SHOCKS- STICK WITH OEM. I went with after market bilstiens and was underwhelmed.( i have a few on other cars and was super impressed). GAS MILEAGE- pretty much sucks. almost the same as the V8 truck 4x4 I had. 86,000 miles and the transfer case has gone out. Its in the shop right now. $4.500 to replace( it got stuck in 4 Wheel LOW when i was testing it). JEEP stepped up ( i was over the in service years by 5 months but under the 100,000 mile power train warranty. they paid for 1/2 of the cost( their cost which was lower than $4,500). I thought that was a pretty good deal and I appreciated them stepping up to help me. REPAIRS- I have replaced the shocks because I wanted Bilstiens and thought they would need them soon anyway. I have replaced all of the brakes and rotors, I installed a new Water pump( i did this myself because a code kept coming up- i never noticed anything Wrong but had it checked at Autozone for free). This repair was easy and I am no mechanic- Youtube is your friend). I had to replace right front bearing housing. It got demolished from the snow but didn't go out until I moved out of Colorado. THIS took forever to get off because it was rusted/welded on. this repair is beyond most people.I had my mechanic do it because I couldn't get it off. 5 years and 86,000 miles and she runs great with a few small repairs and one big repair( the transfer case had to be entirely replaced- bearing inside went out and tore the whole unit up)
Love this truck!
Originally leased the GC but after a year went ahead and bought it because I liked it so much. Use it to camp and tow jet skis as well as drive to work. Have not had any issues other than some window rubber started to come out on the back doors which dealer replaced. Yes there have been a number of recall issues but none have actually happened to my truck. I for one am glad that they are owning up and taking care of their customers so well. Only regret is not getting the 4X4 version.
