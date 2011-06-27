Used 1998 Jeep Cherokee SUV Consumer Reviews
WILL...NOT...DIE!
This is February, 2016. The car is a 1998 Jeep Cherokee Classic with 84K miles. REALLY. 84K. It's my 3d Cherokee. Prior a 2000 and a 2001 Cherokee Limited. I sold the 2000 to a friend when it had 160K. He reports just this week that he's at 245K and still going! The 2001 was much the same. These cars are, by my way of thinking, absolutely bulletproof. Now. 1998 Cherokee Classic. The only addition to the car is a set of 2000 Limited alloy 16" wheels. Other than that, just as it came from the factory. Within a week of this last purchase, the turn signals just stopped. I bought a $15.00 flasher relay, and back to the road! Of the three I have owned, this was the first electrical problem I have encountered. It handles like a Jeep. Not the best, but predictable as the sunrise. Never let me down. Goes where it's pointed. Never stuck, and NEVER left on the side of the road waiting for a tow. When the A/C is charged, you can almost hang meat in the front seats! The heater is capable of burning your feet. The radio is really not bad (the 2000 had the good stereo with door mounted tweeters and and amp under the back seat...that was REALLY great). I wish it had a CD, but I wish I were taller...neither of those things are going to happen, so the radio is fine. This is a SIMPLE car. Point/coil ignition. Climate control with cables. They're adjustable. Not like the vacuum operated controls. Manual 4WD engagement. Everything in the cabin is push-pull-click. No push-pull-click? Replace switch. Repeat. Read the gauges. DO REGULAR MAINTENANCE! Change the oil (You don't need a lift, or a jack). Don't forget the auto trans, transfer case and the two differentials (I do them every 50,000 miles, but I'm obsessive). Lube the suspension zirks. How hard is THIS? I guess I rant. But as long as I can get these, I'll keep buying them. They're getting rare, but they're findable (I made that word up) with a little searching. The car looks good. Anywhere. Party in the high end part of town? Fine. Running down a dirt road producing billowing clouds of dirt? Fine. Axle-deep snow? Smile. You look good and you ain't stuck! By the way, this is essentially a new car! The long and short of it is, this car is a throwback to a simpler time when things broke but could be fixed with a pretty sparse toolbox. My dad the engineer said these cars operated with "tractor technology". Under the hood it's all simple. February, 2017 UPDATE 15,000 miles later the usual stuff. The A/C evaporator, dryer, and heater core were replaced. After 3 of these cars, I think I can surmise that it's certain these components fail after 15 years. Had transmission flushed, and both differentials and transfer case drained and refilled. Fog lamp and rear window washer/wiper switches replaced. So one year out I've spent a little over $1,000.00 on maintenance items. Total into this car is $10,500 and I expect at least 3-5 more years before I sell it for $7,000.00. February, 2018 Update: Had to get a radio with CD player. 1 Factory Radio LLC in Virginia supplied a re-furbished original AM/FM/CD and gave me $ for the old radio. Transaction took a week, Bolted right in. $200.00. Leaky radiator. As long as I replaced that I replaced the water pump too. I was already in the engine bay anyway. This car is Emerald Green and looks new. I actually get asked (more often than you might think) if I want to sell it! Gas station, traffic light, Costco parking lot, by complete strangers! I was offered $10,000.00 in the Costco lot after the guy gave the car the once-over. I kept the car. 104,000 miles now. Still pulls like a train. And looks great. And I haven't had a car payment for over 2 years. Summer, 2018 Ok. I've replaced the a/c condenser, compressor, dryer, and the evaporator (the heater core as well) I CAN hang meat in the front seat it's so cold. The water pump and the thermostat and housing. Belt as well. Generally, if I'm in there, it's just easier to start replacing things rather than wait for a failure. The rear springs are getting tired, so I'll replace them at the end of the summer. Remember, I HAVE NO CAR PAYMENT. My son and I are going to Arizona from Michigan in mid-August (I was raised in AZ, so I can take it!) And we're taking as much of Route 66 as we can. I really can't wait to take the Hatch Cutoff (if it's still there) off 66 going south out of northern New Mexico ( I took this short cut to Tucson years ago and spent two hours at 105 mph and never saw a living soul). Hatch has become somewhat famous for their chili. Anyway, Tucson appeared pretty quickly. Holding a 1976 Chevrolet Monte Carlo at 105 for two hours was a spiritual experience. A carton of cigarettes and a thermos of Holiday Inn coffee were my constant companions. So that's my plan. I have no fear of taking a 20 year old car on this quest. I'll fill you in on the road. No more space allowed
i will always own a cherokee
I have owned a cherokee for 5 years. i paid $2k for it and have invested in a 3in rough country suspension lift and 30in yokohama geolander AT tires. not a hill in arizona i need to go up and havent been able too. ive never had to turn around on a trail. keep in mind jeeps are built not bought. i hear stories of peoples jeep bugging out on them early ill tell you first hand its because the owner did something wrong. 4.0 straight 6 are bullet proof. economic and powerful. from the trail to the road. there will always be a cherokee in my garage even if its not a primary. not enough room to say all the things i want about it. jeep cherokee's refuse to die. remember theyre built not bought.
Are you a man or not?
After getting in a head on collision with a suburban, where all air bags for both cars deployed. The jeeps frame may have been slightly damaged, but I was perfect without a scratch. Only going 30mph the jeep actually pushed the front end of the suburban, aiming it into the other side of the road where it should have been in the first place. Insurance gave me $500 more than my original jeep was worth, which had 130,000 miles on it. I did not hesitate and found another cherokee with a 4.0L inline 6 engine, 4 doors, and 4 wheel drive. When you step on the gas peddle you feel the power, it's nothing like the V-6 engines out today. It may only get about 13 miles per gallon, but it's well worth it. Mainly, if you're a car guy or someday want to be, this is the car for you. Knowing simply how to use tools, I've fixed most issues myself, learning a lot about how cars work in the process. The overall build of the jeep is very simple; with any issue it simply takes a youtube search and a replacement part.
absolutely indestructible
Father drove it home brand new off the lot in 1998 from lou's jeep eagle in Geneva illinois. It's in my garage as I write this next to the wife's Acura mdx. I can't put into words how amazing this vehicle is. I refuse to buy another car until she dies on me. 311,346 thousand miles and aside from tires batteries belts lights. .ya know wear items. ..she's been solid as titanium! Years ago when roads were impassable I was passing hummers and other "4wd" vehicles.
Mange another Half million miles?
Unreal. Simply unreal. Owned since June 1998 and with nearly half million trouble free miles of hard Chicago winners and hot summers it's hard to stomach buying anything else because nothing will top this reliability or prowess in harsh winter weather. I can't even stomach looking at whatever these new "jeeps" are....maybe I'll just grab another straight six Cherokee!
